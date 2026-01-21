On Tuesday, former Atlanta Braves centerfielder Andruw Jones got the call that he was being inducted into Cooperstown. He is going in alongside fellow centerfielder Carlos Beltran. Plus, Jones will be in the company of illustrious center fielders, among them his contemporary, Ken Griffey Jr.

On Wednesday, Griffey hilariously offered some advice on what to say during his Hall of Fame speech, per MLB Network. Essentially, he told Jones not to mention him in the speech.

"I just wanna say thank you, and I love you, and if you put me in your speech, we're gonna have some problems."

"I just wanna say thank you, and I love you, and if you put me in your speech, we're gonna have some problems." 😅 Ken Griffey Jr. shares playful moment with Andruw Jones after Hall of Fame announcement 🗣 (via @MLBNetwork , @JoeyMistretta_)pic.twitter.com/hI6jVxuRcW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2026

Jones rose to prominence in 1996 at 19 years old with the Braves. At the same time, Griffey was a premier centerfielder with the Seattle Mariners, revolutionizing the game with his hip-hop-laden style that endeared him to so many.

In many ways, both Jones and Griffey defined their position in the 1990s. Along the way, Jones would go on to achieve a lifetime batting average of .254 with 1,933 hits, 434 home runs, and 1,289 RBIs. Also, Griffey accumulated a .284 average, 2,781 hits, 630 home runs, and 1,836 RBIs.

Jones played for the Braves from 1996 to 2007. In the process, they competed in the 1996 and 1999 World Series.

Griffey played with the Mariners from 1989 to 1999, including his final season in 2010. As a result, Jones will join the likes of other great centerfielders in the Hall of Fame.

Among them are Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Duke Snyder, and others. In fact, Jones and Beltran are the first CFs since 1981 inducted into Cooperstown, since Griffey and Kirby Puckett.