Veteran Lance Lynn has been strictly a starter in his big league career except for a couple of brief appearances out of the pen in his rookie season, most notable in the 2011 World Series. However, with not many years left, Lynn is actually drawing interest on the open market as a closer.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal was the one who reported the news and on a recent appearance on Foul Territory, Rosenthal shed light on the Lynn situation, saying he talked to the pitcher himself, who confirmed the interest in him as a late-inning guy:

Rosenthal said clubs are eyeing Lance Lynn as a potential closer because he is such a competitor and always has been in his 13-year MLB career. Lynn has always relied on his heater and it's still got decent juice, averaging 92.3 mph last season, per Baseball Savant. Keep in mind, however, the veteran has always been a starter. Throw him in games in the ninth with that extra adrenaline and I guarantee you'll see Lynn consistently sitting in the mid-90s.

Lynn revealed to Rosenthal that he was excited to know he could potentially be a closer in 2025, which his wife was apparently fond of as well:

“I went, ‘Oooooh,'” Lynn told Rosenthal. ‘”Is the second act, the final act of my career, closing games?’ It sounds fun. I was kind of joking with my wife about it. She was like, ‘Cool, I don’t have to be at the start of games. I can just come halfway through and watch you at the end.”

Lance Lynn had a respectable campaign in 2024 when he returned to the Cardinals, posting a 7-4 record and a 3.84 ERA in 23 starts. Lynn lost 20 pounds last summer due to a knee injury as well which caused him to miss time. Seeing him as a full-time starter again feels unlikely, so perhaps a bullpen role is the perfect fit.

Only time will tell.