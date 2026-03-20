The San Francisco Giants made additional spring training cuts Thursday evening, sending top prospect Bryce Eldridge to Triple-A Sacramento, along with infielder Tyler Fitzgerald and outfielder Grant McCray.

Eldridge, 21, received extensive opportunities throughout the spring campaign, leading the team with 49 plate appearances in the Cactus League. He hit for a .225 batting average, a .380 on-base percentage, and a .450 slugging percentage, with one home run and six RBIs. However, he struck out 19 times in around 40 at-bats, continuing a minor league pattern of a 29% strikeout rate. Late in camp, he also went 3-for-18 with just one extra-base hit.

San Francisco's decision takes into account both performance and growth. Still adjusting to first base, Eldridge needs more reps, both defensively and on the bases, as manager Tony Vitello stressed. While Eldridge displayed power with 25 home runs and a .260/.333/.510 slash line in 433 minor-league plate appearances last year, he is clearly still developing as a major-league hitter.

Eldridge's short MLB debut last September also revealed some of his growing pains. In 10 games and 37 plate appearances, he hit .107 without a home run, drawing seven walks but striking out 13 times. The organization believes additional Triple-A at-bats will better prepare him for a sustained major league role.

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The move also clarifies roster construction. With Eldridge in the minors, the Giants can retain out-of-options players like Jerar Encarnacion (.289/.283/.467 this spring) and Luis Matos (.268/.348/.463 with just three strikeouts). Will Brennan's strong spring (.333/.405/.424 in 33 at-bats) put him in a stronger position for a roster spot.

San Francisco is expected to open the season with a heavily right-handed lineup. Only Rafael Devers, Jung-Hoo Lee, and Luis Arraez are confirmed left-handed hitters, with Patrick Bailey serving as a switch-hitting option.

Even though the demotion could delay Eldridge’s service time, requiring 158 MLB days to reach a full year, it still leaves open the possibility of a quick recall. The Giants could still recall him within the first two weeks to keep Prospect Promotion Incentive eligibility in play, though his development remains the primary focus.

San Francisco will host the New York Yankees for the 2026 MLB Opening Night on Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. ET at Oracle Park.