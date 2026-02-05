The late-offseason trade market remained active Thursday as two teams with postseason aspirations finalized a deal just before spring training camps open.

The Baltimore Orioles agreed to acquire infielder Blaze Alexander from the Arizona Diamondbacks, continuing a push to solidify roster depth as clubs across Major League Baseball finalize their benches. The move adds flexibility without disrupting Baltimore’s long-term plans.

Alexander, 26, brings utility across the diamond after appearing in 74 games last season. Capable of playing shortstop, second base, and third base, he provides the O's with coverage at multiple positions over the course of a long schedule while complementing younger players expected to take on everyday roles.

Arizona moved Alexander as part of a broader roster reshuffle following an increasingly crowded infield. After acquiring third baseman Nolan Arenado earlier this winter, opportunities became limited, prompting the Diamondbacks to pivot toward pitching help.

The trade was first reported on Thursday afternoon.

Heyman soon followed up with additional clarification regarding the full return heading to Arizona ahead of spring training.



Those additional pieces include right-handed pitching prospect Wellington Aracena and infielder Jose Mejia, both departing from the Orioles' minor league system. The centerpiece of the return for Arizona is Strowd, a right-handed reliever who posted a 1.71 ERA across 25 appearances last season.

For Baltimore, the move reflects a calculated approach after missing out on top-tier free agents earlier in the offseason. Alexander’s athletic profile and major league experience offer immediate utility while preserving long-term roster flexibility.

For Arizona, the trade prioritizes bullpen stability and near-term impact for a club seeking immediate competitive gains. Strowd projects as a ready-made relief option, while the added prospects help replenish organizational depth.

As spring training nears, the deal underscores how front offices continue balancing immediate needs with future value, even as the offseason calendar winds down.