As the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, helped by a clutch home run from catcher Will Smith, the team has made a move to further improve itself. While Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hopes for more clutch performances from the team, the team is also hoping their newest addition can produce for them when needed.

Pitcher Andrew Heaney and Los Angeles have agreed to a deal, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, as it has been reported that he will start at the Triple-A level and “has signed in time to be playoff eligible. The veteran pitcher has been in the majors since 2014 and last played with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, making 23 starts, recording a 5.39 ERA to go along with 84 strikeouts and a 5-10 record.

“Andrew Heaney agrees to Dodgers deal. Heaney will begin in AAA Oklahoma City, where he lives,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Has signed in time to be playoff eligible.”

A few weeks ago, Pittsburgh announced that Heaney would come out of the bullpen and would stay that way for the rest of the season.

“He’s totally open to it, helping the team in any way possible,” manager Don Kelly said on Aug. 16, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com. “Just trying to put him in a good spot, too, to help us win a game.”

Dodgers' Andrew Heaney looking to improve after Pirates tenure

As there have been many moves for the Dodgers such as Mookie Betts transitioning to shortstop, it remains to be seen where Heaney will play for the team, whether it be as a starter or in the bullpen. Still, the first step to improvement is taking accountability, as Heaney would speak about the struggles this season when he announced he'd moved to the Pirates' bullpen.

“I haven't been pitching well, and we got some young guys that … deserve opportunities,” Heaney said. “I’ve been in the game long enough to know that you get opportunities that you earn, and I haven't earned it.”

Before the news of moving to the bullpen for Pittsburgh, Heaney had let go of 39 runs (37 earned) and 13 home runs over his last 10 outings, nine of which were starts, per MLB.com. During that span, that is an 8.19 ERA, which leads to questions about how Los Angeles will utilize the 34-year-old.

“I'll come in and do what I'm asked to do,” Heaney said in mid-August. “I'm just going to be down there and part of the group. When the phone rings, if it's my name, then I'll go get warm and go get in the game.”

At any rate, the Dodgers are looking to further improve as the team has a 78-59 record, putting them first in the NL West. Funny enough, Los Angeles' next three-game series slate is against Heaney's now-former team in the Pirates, which starts on Tuesday evening.