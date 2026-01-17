The Baltimore Orioles remain active in the pitching market as the organization continues shaping its roster for a sustained postseason push. With rotation questions lingering, Justin Verlander rumors have surfaced as the club evaluates veteran options amid a competitive free-agent landscape. Current pitching discussions reflect a front office balancing urgency with long-term caution.

The Orioles entered the offseason with intent on reinforcing a rotation that flashed potential but lacked consistency down the stretch in 2025. That context sharpens ongoing league chatter as the club explores fallback scenarios should top-tier arms come off the board quickly. Verlander’s availability has drawn particular attention because his market profile differs from younger alternatives that would require significant draft-pick compensation.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal detailed league-wide pitching interest while highlighting one team that continues to surface in conversations surrounding Verlander. Rosenthal noted that Baltimore’s approach differs from other teams due to its sensitivity around draft capital and recent prospect movement.

“Free-agent right-hander Justin Verlander is receiving interest from several clubs, according to people briefed on his market. One team, in particular, is intriguing: the Baltimore Orioles.”

Despite his advanced age of 42, Verlander contributes experience and late-season dependability. He reminded evaluators that he can still produce quality innings when healthy by finishing the 2025 season strong after early setbacks with the San Francisco Giants. When the Orioles balance short-term stability against long-term risk, that late surge plays a significant role in the club's assessment.

The Orioles’ front office remains mindful of recent history, after a roster built to contend failed in 2025 despite two straight playoff appearances and a 102-win season in 2023, while veteran stopgaps failed to stabilize the rotation.

Instead of changing the course of the franchise, the possible acquisition of the right-handed veteran is a strategic choice. The Orioles could quickly change course if premium targets demand exorbitant contracts or draft-pick compensation. For now, the rumors highlight a methodical strategy as the company keeps its roster in line with a win-now window.