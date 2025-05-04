In a game that featured a grand slam, a comeback win, and 40,000 fans at Oracle Park, it was an umpire who unexpectedly stole the show—if only for a second.

During the eighth inning of Saturday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies, first base umpire Chris Guccione showcased some impressive athleticism of his own, leaping over a sliding Ryan McMahon in one of the more unintentional highlights of the game.

The moment unfolded quickly: with McMahon charging down the line to beat out a ground ball, Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. fielded the throw from the infield and applied the tag in stride. As McMahon slid headfirst into the bag, Guccione, already in motion to make the call, found himself directly in the path of the play.

What happened next was part ballet, part parkour. Guccione, with no time to sidestep, launched himself over McMahon’s outstretched body, completely clearing the Rockies’ infielder before landing—cleanly—on the dirt. He made the call, signaled the out, and kept it moving like it was just another day at the office.

Cool, calm and collected 😮‍💨 U̶n̶c̶ ump still got it! pic.twitter.com/UnrcxQhIrY — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Matt Chapman leads the Giants to a comeback victory, but Chris Guccione was the star

The Oracle Park crowd reacted with a mix of amusement and awe. The broadcast team couldn’t stop replaying the moment, and players from both dugouts were seen chuckling as the replay hit the scoreboard.

“That’s probably the best vertical I’ve seen from an umpire in my life,” Giants third baseman Matt Chapman joked postgame. “He might’ve just earned himself a tryout with the Warriors.”

The moment was brief, but in a game filled with tension and momentum swings, it became an instant hit. Even McMahon—who was tagged out on the play—was seen smiling as he jogged back to the dugout.

“That was wild,” McMahon said. “I saw something fly over me and didn’t realize it was the ump until I looked back.”

Despite the unexpected gymnastics, the Giants stayed locked in. Chapman’s sixth-inning grand slam turned a 3-2 deficit into a 6-3 lead, and the bullpen closed it out with three scoreless innings from Camilo Doval, Erik Miller, and Ryan Walker.

But even with Chapman’s heroics and Hicks’ strong five-inning start, it was Guccione’s leap that may end up being the most replayed highlight from the game.

“It’s not every day you see a 50-something-year-old ump do a hurdler’s move mid-play,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said with a smile. “Glad everyone came out of it in one piece.”

The Giants improved to 21-13 with the win, while the Rockies fell to an MLB-worst 6-27. But for a moment on Saturday afternoon, Chris Guccione was the most agile man on the field.