MLB Opening Day is on Tuesday morning when the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo. Spring training is winding down for most teams and injuries are already a talking point for many. Our first edition of the MLB Power Rankings for 2025 was all about the offseason moves, but now there's baseball to talk about. Let's dive into the power rankings ahead of kinda Opening Day.

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

The 2025 MLB power rankings will be full of suspense and intrigue all season long. This spot will likely not be one of them. The Dodgers have gotten through spring training without any serious injuries and head off to Tokyo to start their championship defense. Last year, they split a two-game set with the Padres in Korea to start the season. They are looking for a better start than that in 2025 against the Cubs.

#2: Atlanta Braves (+1)

The Braves did have a significant spring training injury in Sean Murphy and may not get Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider back for Opening Day. But they still have a star-studded roster and all of those players should come back soon. Their addition of Jurickson Profar flew under the radar and could provide significant pop in the middle of their lineup.

#3: New York Mets (-1)

The Mets' weakness is starting pitching depth and it is already getting tested in spring training. Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea are both out which thrusts Clay Holmes into the spotlight. Many were surprised when the former closer was named the Opening Day starter. But it lines up Kodai Senga to pitch the home opener. On the offensive side, Jeff McNeil and Francisco Alvarez are both out with injuries.

#4: Philadelphia Phillies (+1)

The Phillies are taking a step up in the MLB power rankings after a solid spring training. They got through without any significant injuries and should field their ideal lineup on Opening Day. Jesus Luzardo got beat up in a few spring training innings but considering their rotation depth, they should be fine this season.

#5: Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)

The Diamondbacks had a quiet spring training, which is always good news. Corbin Carroll and Jordan Montgomery missed some time during camp but came back with no issues. Their offense was great last year but they lost Christian Walker in the offseason. Can Josh Naylor replace his offense? Only time will tell, but this should be a good season in the desert.

#6: New York Yankees (-2)

The Yankees have two of the most significant injuries heading into Opening Day. Gerrit Cole is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Giancarlo Stanton is on the Injured List with issues in both elbows and Luis Gil is shut down with a lat injury. Last year, the Yankees struggled on defense and the basepaths. Their improvements in those departments should show up immediately. But the injuries will be huge in the opening months.

#7: Texas Rangers (-)

The Rangers missed the playoffs last year while defending their World Series title. It was a disappointing season but everyone is back and healthy for another run in 2025. Jacob deGrom getting through spring training healthy is the biggest win of the season so far for any team. And Adolis Garcia should be back for Opening Day. Vibes are still high in Arlington.

#8: Chicago Cubs (-)

The Cubs added Justin Turner since the last edition of the MLB power rankings but that is not going to change their spot. Matt Shaw should be the starting third baseman but Turner is a great secondary option off the bench. Their rotation did not improve this offseason and could be a weak point. They start with a difficult test in Japan against the Dodgers this week.

#9: Houston Astros (-)

Jose Altuve will be in left field and Mauricio Dubon at second base when the Astros open their season against the Mets. That is a massive change from the past decade, which saw Altuve dominating second base. Their big addition, Christian Walker, has been overshadowed by their trades of Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly. Just because they did not make the ALCS last year does not mean you should be sleeping on the Astros

#10: Boston Red Sox (+1)

The top ten of the MLB power rankings end with the Boston Red Sox. They slide up to ten with Alex Bregman in the building and the positional drama ends as the regular season approaches. Many of their top prospects had solid springs and could break into the lineup during the season. For the first time since trading Mookie Betts, Boston has forward momentum in a tough AL East. Their most significant spring injury is Kutter Crawford, who will likely miss Opening Day.

#11: San Diego Padres (-1)

The Padres did not trade Dylan Cease, which would have sent them flying down the board. But they also did not swing big once their ownership situation got settled. Nick Pivetta won't move the needle much and Manny Machado has not played much in spring with back tightness. They should still compete for a Wild Card spot but their division will be nearly impossible to win.

#12: Cleveland Guardians (-)

The player to watch at Guardians spring training is Shane Bieber, who re-signed with the team after missing all of last season. He is on pace to return for Opening Day, which would be huge for the defending AL Central champions. They were quickly eliminated by the Yankees in the ALCS, so they are looking for playoff revenge.

#13: Baltimore Orioles (-)

The Orioles are dealing with their biggest possible spring training injury, as Gunnar Henderson is dealing with a mild right intercostal strain. Brandon Hyde says that he is hopeful Henderson is back from Opening Day. The Orioles do not have the ace pitcher they had last year and Grayson Rodriguez is starting on the injured list as well, so the rest of their pitching getting through spring healthy is important.

#14: Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

The Brewers bump up a spot in the MLB power rankings after signing Jose Quintana to a one-year contract. After he dominated Milwaukee's lineup in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Mets, he joined their rotation. The Brewers lost Frankie Montas in free agency and will look to replace him with Quintana. Christian Yelich should be back from injury to bolster their lineup and set them up for the NL Central division race.

#15: San Francisco Giants (-1)

The Giants moved down only because they did not make a move to improve their rotation this spring training. If Justin Verlander reverts to his previous self, it could be a great rotation. But Logan Webb could be alone on an island if the 42-year-old struggles. Willy Adames and Matt Chapman make up one of the top left sides in all of MLB. Will it be enough to push them out of mediocrity?

#16: Seattle Mariners (-)

If the Mariners were an average offensive team last year, they would have cruised into the playoffs. Unfortunately for Seattle fans, they had the second-worst batting average in baseball. Their rotation is great, maybe even the best in baseball. But, according to Baseball Savant, they play in the hardest park to hit in. No real offensive additions means Seattle is smack dab in the middle of the MLB power rankings.

#17: Kansas City Royals (+1)

The Royals have had a quiet spring training which is good for a team with high expectations. Bobby Witt Jr. comes in as one of the favorites for AL MVP, Vinnie Pasquantino should be healthy and Salvador Perez is still kicking around. Last year, they had Tommy Pham leading off in the playoffs. Jonathan India is a better option and should get the KC offense rolling early this year.

#18: Detroit Tigers (-1)

Parker Meadows has no timetable for his return and Matt Vierling will not be available for Opening Day. Those two injuries will have a serious impact on the Tigers' lineup, which is their biggest question mark heading into the season. It would be great to see Detroit follow up on a great season from last year. They are not in the top half of the MLB power rankings and won't be until they get those guys back.

#19: Minnesota Twins (-)

The Twins don't move in the MLB power rankings because they did not make any last-second additions but they did suffer a last-second injury. Royce Lewis pulled up running to first base in a spring training game, launching another injury concern for him. When he plays, he is among the best offensive third basemen in the league but he is consistently hurt. That is part of the reason Minnesota is so low.

#20: Toronto Blue Jays (-)

The Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could not agree on an extension before spring training began. If they had, they may have moved up in the MLB power rankings. But the vibes are weird heading into an important season north of the border. Will Guerrero and Bichette be in Toronto after the trade deadline?

#21: Tampa Bay Rays (-)

The Rays, Brewers, and Guardians often get thrown into the same “voodoo magic” category when discussing small-market MLB teams. But Tampa is the lowest of those teams in the MLB power rankings because their roster has been totally gutted. This is partially because they are paying Wander Franco not to play, which is not their fault, but their roster is unrecognizable from the 2020 World Series appearance.

#22: Cincinnati Reds (-)

Terry Francona would not let the MLB players in Reds spring training use the ABS system. He said why practice what you are not going to use in the regular season. Maybe that is what the Reds needed, maybe it will cost them when ABS comes into the league. What we know is that Cincinnati needs to take a step forward this year with their Hall-of-Fame manager and he is already making an impact.

#23: Los Angeles Angels (+1)

The Angels move up a spot because they have committed to not playing Mike Trout in center field. One of the best players of his generation cannot be put under that defensive burden in his 30s. This shows that the organization is at least thinking about how to get the most out of Trout. But their surrounding core is still rough.

#24: Pittsburgh Pirates (-1)

The Pirates did not make many offensive additions this offseason. They dropped down a spot simply because we wanted them to make another addition. They were primed for an Alex Verdugo signing once camp opened. How good would JD Martinez look in black and gold? Nothing going on in that department, so the Pirates are at 24 in the MLB power rankings.

#25: St. Louis Cardinals (-)

The Cardinals have not traded Nolan Arenado yet and will likely start the year in St. Louis. The rebuild is in full effect elsewhere, as the Red Birds set off on their first season in a generation where they are not trying to win. Franchise legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have both expressed interest in becoming MLB managers. That's the extent of the Cardinals' news this spring.

#26: Washington Nationals (-)

The Nationals should be better than the Marlins this year. But nothing that happened in spring training should have fans hoping to get close to the Mets, Braves, and Phillies. Nathaniel Lowe is a great addition but it cost a solid reliever Robert Garcia to do it. Without many new faces in the lineup, they need to trust CJ Abrams to take the step forward.

#27: Athletics (-)

The Athletics are spending money again, with a new extension for Lawrence Butler. Brent Rooker and Butler create a solid core for the team to build around. But they need legitimate stars around them that can lift them in a crowded American League West. Playing in a minor-league park away from the Bay could help their home run totals but will punish a weak starting rotation.

#28: Miami Marlins (-)

Sandy Alcantara was hitting 99 miles per hour on the radar gun during spring training. Instead of sparking hope in a fanbase, it sparked trade rumors and conversation for the rest of spring. There is no better picture of where the Marlins are right now. This roster looks entirely different than the one Alcantara led to the playoffs in 2023.

#29: Colorado Rockies (-)

The Rockies should be grateful that the White Sox exist. After consecutive 100-loss seasons, they did not get better this offseason. Bud Black is back for his ninth season as the manager, further proving the faults of this team are not his fault. And they lost the first-overall pick in the draft lottery, falling to number four. There are no notable injuries so they've got that going for them, which is nice.

#30: Chicago White Sox (-)

The only news from White Sox spring training was bad. Andrew Benintendi is in danger of missing Opening Day with a fracture in his right hand. He has the richest contract in franchise history and has been brutal on the Southside during that run. But his bat is one of the few MLB-caliber ones in their lineup. There is nowhere to go but up from here. So that's something.