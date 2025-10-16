The New York Yankees are still feeling the sting of their ALDS exit at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays, and now their offseason has taken another turn. In a report by MLB’s Bryan Hoch, it was revealed that Carlos Rodon underwent a procedure to shave down a bone spur in his left elbow just days after the loss. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed that the recovery process will delay Rodon’s start to the 2026 season by several weeks.

In the ALDS Game 3 against the Blue Jays, Carlos Rodon’s struggles came to a head. Rodon exited early after surrendering multiple runs, a rough finish that exposed the team’s pitching woes down the stretch. The outing not only ended his season but also highlighted the questions surrounding the Yankees’ rotation depth.

Article Continues Below

From a competitive standpoint, the timing couldn’t be worse. Boone described the surgery as a minor cleanup but stressed that the Yankees will take no chances with his health. The setback adds another challenge for both Rodon and the Yankees, who hoped the left-hander would rebound after an uneven campaign.

As the offseason unfolds, Aaron Boone and the front office must quickly adapt. Expect the Yankees to lean on internal arms while exploring potential additions to stabilize the rotation. The Yankees know the window for contention remains open, but only if their pitching staff holds up. For Rodon, a healthy return could redefine both his narrative and the team’s trajectory. For the Yankees, it’s another test of determination, one they’ll need to pass to climb back into October contention.