The San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7 on Wednesday to win the series. Now they go for the sweep on Thursday, carrying a seven-game winning streak and a half-game behind the Dodgers in the NL West. All season, San Francisco has been struggling early in games but roaring back to steal games. The Giants were losing to the Rockies by multiple runs and won, making some history along the way. Josh Dubow of The Associated Press broke down the record along the way.

“Giants have 17 wins this season after trailing by multiple runs. Only other teams to do that in first 68 games of a season since 1901: 2000 Rockies 17. 1979 Orioles 18,” Dubow posted on social media.

The Giants were losing to the Rockies 6-3 after a poor start from Robbie Ray. They scored four runs in the eighth, including a two-run double from Mike Yastrzemski, to take the lead. Wilmer Flores, Casey Schmitt, and Yastrzemski all knocked in runs in the ninth, blowing the game open.

Through those 68 games, the Giants have 40 wins and can overtake the Dodgers for the division lead this weekend. But falling behind by multiple runs is not a sustainable way to win baseball games. The 2000 Rockies had 38 wins through 68 games and won 82 for the whole season. But the 1971 Orioles had more success, winning 101 games and losing in the World Series.

The Giants won just 80 games last season, even with a great season from Blake Snell and Logan Webb. But the offense struggled throughout the season, finishing 17th in runs scored. This year, they are still below league average but are getting runs across in clutch moments. That has been the difference so far this year, and if they can get out to leads early in games, it will be difficult to knock San Francisco out of the postseason.