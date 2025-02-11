The free agency of All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman continues. The former Houston Astro is still searching for a new home, as rumors swirl as to where he could wind up. During an appearance on MLB Network Monday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand rattled off a few potential destinations. These teams included the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs. However, Feinsand led the discussion off by saying that he'd be surprised to see Bregman return to the city he's called home for his entire major league career so far.

“I would be surprised if Arenado is a Cardinal come Opening Day,” said Feinsand during an appearance on MLB Network (posted on Twitter, formerly X) on Monday. “@Feinsand has the latest news on third basemen Nolan Arenado and Alex Bregman.”

Bregman has declined slightly over the past couple of seasons, so he is hitting free agency at a bit of a down trend. That being said, he's still one of the best third baseman in baseball today. The argument can be made he's in the Top 10 at his position, if not top five. The former LSU Tiger is still a five-tool star, impacting the game at the plate and at the hot corner. He's also defensively versatile and willing to play second base or shortstop at his next destination. So why is Bregman still searching for that elusive home? There might be a couple of reasons why his market has continued to drag.

Alex Bregman, Astros reunion looks unlikely at this point

In each of the four cities that Feinsand mentioned, Bregman could be a fit. The Cubs don't have a proven third baseman after trading Isaac Paredes to the Astros in the Kyle Tucker trade. The Red Sox have Rafael Devers at third, so Bregman could play second in theory. With the Tigers, he'd play third most likely, but Comerica Park might not be the best fit for him. As for Toronto? Bregman would be in a lineup with superstars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, but if the team struggles, the front office might tear it apart. Houston really doesn't have a spot for him, according to Feinsand.

“I know there's still a very small chance he could wind up back in Houston, but they essentially moved on when they acquired Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker,” stated Feinsand. “They'd have to really juggle some pieces around to make Alex Bregman fit in that lineup at this point.”

That certainly looks the case. So, in an increasingly unlikely outcome, Bregman could choose to return to Daikin Park. However, he'll likely move on. Wherever he ends up, a pay day is almost certainly likely to follow. How long that payday takes to arrive is anyone's guess. Bregman and his team are hoping that day arrives sooner rather than later.