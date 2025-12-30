There are several Major League Baseball teams interested this offseason in signing Japanese player Kazuma Okamoto. Okamoto is meeting with teams in the coming days, per MLB.com, ahead of potentially signing with a club.

The clock is ticking for the talented Japanese slugger to make a deal with a MLB team.

“Okamoto has until (January) 4 to negotiate a deal with a Major League club, so if he's going to come to the big leagues in 2026, it will have to happen in the coming days,” the report stated.

Virtually every team looking for some offense has been in touch with him. The Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox have all been linked to the star. Other clubs may also be scheduling meetings with the infielder.

“The 29-year-old slugging infielder, a longtime star for Japan's Yomiuri Giants, batted .327 with 15 home runs, 49 RBIs and a 1.014 OPS in 69 games in 2025,” the report said.

The news comes just days after the Chicago White Sox reached a contract deal with another Japanese star, Munetaka Murakami.

Article Continues Below

Kazuma Okamoto would be the latest Japanese player to make a MLB roster

Okamoto and Murakami are the latest two Japanese stars to seek admittance into the league. A number of Japanese players, including Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki, have already made their mark in baseball.

Both Okamoto and Murakami are infielders. Both players are also strong offensive players. Okamoto's numbers were down though this past year, compared to what he has done in the past.

“However, despite hitting a career-low 15 home runs this past season due to an elbow injury, Okamoto had the best production of his excellent NPB tenure on a rate basis,” MLB Trade Rumors reporter Steve Adams wrote. “In 293 trips to the batter’s box, he slashed .327/.416/.598 with a robust 11.3% walk rate that matched his minuscule 11.3% strikeout rate.”

Okamoto is considered a stronger defender than Murakami, per MLB Trade Rumors. Time will tell if the Japanese star is able to ink a contract with a team.