The Chicago White Sox just grabbed one of the biggest international baseball players. Chicago signed Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami to a two-year deal Sunday, per ESPN. The contract is worth $34 million and immediately gives the White Sox a stellar home-run hitter.

“Murakami, 25, was arguably the most fascinating player to hit free agency this winter. A 6-foot-2, 230-pound left-handed slugger with elite exit velocity, he was the youngest player on the market and heads to Major League Baseball with 246 home runs in his eight seasons for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows,” Jeff Passan wrote for ESPN.

Murakami has been compared to Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, per a report from The Athletic. He has been a star in Japan for the last six years.

Munetaka Murakami is carrying a lot of expectations

Murakami has been criticized in the past for his defense, but no one questions his offense. He is an infielder who has spent time playing both first and third base.

The Japanese star has already played in a lot of big games. He will be expected to play a lot of innings in Chicago.

Article Continues Below

“Highlight reels of his home runs have long circulated on the internet in anticipation of Murakami's arrival in MLB. He played a vital role in Japan's victory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, hammering a game-winning two-run double in the ninth inning of a semifinal win against Mexico,” Passan added.

Murakami joins a Chicago lineup that includes star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. The White Sox have struggled in recent years as one of the worst teams in baseball. This signing makes the team an intriguing club to watch in 2026.

“Munetaka Murakami is expected to play first base for the White Sox. With Murakami, Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Edgar Quero, Miguel Vargas and Chase Meidroth — and Braden Montgomery not far behind — the White Sox's young bats have a chance to be quite good in the coming years,” Passan posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The White Sox are also paying about $6.5 million to Murakami's club in Japan, as a result of this signing.