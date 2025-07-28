Nearly every team is involved in the action during the MLB trade deadline, and the 2024 deadline, in particular, was filled with big trades. Some of the moves were obviously bigger than others, though.

With the 2025 MLB trade deadline right around the corner, now is a good time to go back and look at the biggest moves at last year's deadline to see who came out on top and who shouldn't have pulled the trigger. Check out the gallery to see the 2024 MLB trade deadline regrades for the biggest moves using hindsight a year later.

Dodgers acquire another superstar

Dodgers receive: Jack Flaherty, Kevin Kiermaier

Tigers receive: Trey Sweeney, Thayron Liranzo

Blue Jays receive: Ryan Yarbrough

Much like 2025, injuries ravaged the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff in 2024. They were also similarly one of the top contenders because of how loaded their offense was during that season following the offseason acquisition of Shohei Ohtani.

Bobby Miller, Walker Buehler, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Clayton Kershaw all dealt with injuries last season, which left the Dodgers' rotation much more bare than anybody would have expected coming into the year. Luckily, they were able to land Jack Flaherty in what was a bounce-back season for the pitcher.

Flaherty had a 4.99 ERA in 2023, but he corrected some things and improved that mark to 2.95 during his time with the Detroit Tigers.

The Dodgers traded two prospects to get another frontline starter, including Thayron Liranzo, one of the best prospects traded in the league during the deadline last year. The added pitching depth paid off in the biggest way for Los Angeles, though.

The Dodgers went on to win the World Series. Flaherty wasn't as dominant post-deadline, but he was still impressive and played a key role for the team. He started both Game 1 and Game 5 in the World Series, the latter of which saw the Dodgers become crowned as champions.

The deal worked out for the Tigers, too, as they got hot to end the season, winning 15 of their last 20 games. They even made a surprise run without Flaherty to the ALDS.

The late-season run was a sign of things to come, as the Tigers had the best record in baseball for the majority of the 2025 season. They've faltered late with losses in nine of their last 11 games, but Trey Sweeney has been their main shortstop.

Sweeney has been by far Detroit's worst regular in 2025, but he has still contributed to one of the best teams in baseball. Flaherty actually returned to the Tigers during the offseason ahead of the 2025 season. At the end of the day, the Dodgers won a championship after this trade, and the Tigers are primed to do the same this season, so this was a rare win-win trade.

Dodgers regrade: A

Tigers regrade: A

Padres get the top reliever

Padres receive: Tanner Scott, Bryan Hoeing

Marlins receive: Robby Snelling, Adam Mazur, Graham Pauley, Jay Beshears

The San Diego Padres are no strangers to bringing in big-name superstars, especially ones that don't stick with the team for very long. At the 2025 MLB trade deadline, the Padres made a deal for Tanner Scott. The then-Miami Marlins closer was the best relief pitcher on the trade block.

Scott had a 1.18 ERA before the trade. That number was predictably going to increase, but Scott still pitched well for the Padres and helped them reach the NLDS because of his blazing velocity and nasty movement. Scott can get wild at times, but he is one of the most unhittable players in baseball when he is on.

Bryan Hoeing actually was arguably even better for the Padres. He pitched just 2.2 fewer innings than Scott in 2024, but he had the better ERA and is still with the team, whereas Scott signed with the Dodgers after the 2024 season.

It was obvious that the Marlins would move Scott and Hoeing at the deadline as the Marlins were in the middle of a massive rebuild that saw them sell off nearly all of their important pieces.

That philosophy has paid off for Miami, as the Marlins have been the surprise team of 2025. They predictably and intentionally struggled after the Scott trade, but they have a better-than-expected 50-54 record in 2025 largely because of the surplus of youngsters they acquired.

Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles, were the best prospects the team added, but Robby Snelling, Adam Mazur, and Graham Pauley are a part of the team's long-term plans. Snelling, in particular, is the club's No. 2-ranked prospect.

Padres regrade: B-

Marlins regrade: B

Three-team trade between Dodgers, White Sox, Cardinals

Dodgers receive: Tommy Edman, Michael Kopech, Oliver Gonzales

White Sox receive: Miguel Vargas, Jeral Perez, Alexander Albertus, player to be named later/cash

Cardinals receive: Erick Fedde, Tommy Pham, player to be named later/cash

The Dodgers were active ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, and as mentioned earlier, it resulted in a World Series title.

The three-team deal with the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals was just as important, if not more, for the Dodgers' title run than the move for Flaherty. That is because Tommy Edman went from okay role player to big-moment superstar during his first season with the Dodgers.

Edman won the NLCS MVP after hitting .407 and notching a club-record 11 RBIs. Michael Kopech was also one of the most important bullpen arms during the Dodgers' title run. The flamethrower who predominantly started games during his White Sox tenure had a 1.13 ERA with the Dodgers.

Edman hasn't had quite as much magic in 2025, and Kopech has been hurt for most of his second season in Los Angeles, but the fact that the Dodgers were able to pick up two players who weren't rentals was important, especially considering the team is primed to defend their title.

From the White Sox's perspective, it was clear that they were going to be trade deadline sellers, but their return for Kopech and Erick Fedde was a little underwhelming. They got a package that seemed sufficient for one of those players, not both.

Miguel Vargas has been okay at best in Chicago, and Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus are middle-of-the-pack prospects. It made sense for the White Sox to get younger last year, but they could have gotten a little bit more.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, added Fedde and perennial trade deadline mover Tommy Pham. Fedde looked like a new player with the White Sox after finding success in the KBO League, but that magic seemingly disappeared after the trade.

Fedde had just a 5.22 ERA for the Cardinals in 2025 before the Cards designated Fedde for assignment and then eventually trading him to the Atlanta Braves along with cash for future considerations. Pham also was DFA-ed just 23 games into his Cardinals tenure. The Cardinals wanted to make a push for the playoffs, but this deal wasn't enough to make it happen.

Dodgers regrade: A

White Sox regrade: C+

Cardinals regrade: D+

Jazz Chisholm is traded to the Yankees

Yankees receive: Jazz Chisholm

Marlins receive: Agustin Ramirez, Jared Serna, Abrahan Ramirez

The New York Yankees came up just short of winning the 2024 World Series, but they may not have gotten that far without the trade deadline addition of Jazz Chisholm. He is one of the most exciting and flashy players in baseball, but he also struggled with injuries and consistency during his time with the Marlins.

Chisholm, who seemed tailor-made for the spotlight, has thrived in the big market of New York. Chisholm's skill set was on display right away with the Yankees. He hit four home runs in his first three games with the team.

His hot stretch has continued in 2025, as he made both the All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby this season. The Yankees' infield depth has been suspect over the last two seasons, but it would be much worse without Chisholm, who has spent time at both third and second base.

For the Marlins, Jared Serna and Abrahan Ramirez add to what is a deep core of prospects. Agustin Ramirez made his MLB debut in 2025, and he has already hit 15 home runs. Even so, the package was somewhat underwhelming for a player like Chisholm, who is one of the most popular and talented players in baseball.

Yankees regrade: A

Marlins regrade: B-

Mariners add much-needed offense

Mariners receive: Randy Arozarena

Rays receive: Aidan Smith, Brody Hopkins, player to be named later

The Seattle Mariners have a deep and complete rotation. Their starting unit of pitchers in 2024 consisted of Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, Luis Castillo, and Bryan Woo. The team needed more offense ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, though, so they shipped out Aidan Smith and Brody Hopkins for Randy Arozarena.

Arozarena is good for 20 home runs a year and has now made the All-Star Game twice in the last three seasons, including during the 2025 season. The Mariners just missed out on the postseason last year, but they are in good shape to make a run this season, especially after adding even more offense via trade in the form of Josh Naylor.

The Rays' trade grade is a little bit incomplete, as Smith and Hopkins haven't made their major-league debuts yet. Still, they both rank inside of the Top 5 in Tampa Bay's farm system, so this trade could pay off in dividends for the Rays.

Mariners regrade: A-

Rays regrade: B+