The MLB trade deadline is still weeks away, but there are some teams that everyone knows will be sellers. Even before baseball was played, no one expected the Chicago White Sox, Colorado Rockies, or Miami Marlins to be buyers. But the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks are struggling and could be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote about what Arizona and Baltimore selling could mean for the deadline.

“The Orioles and Diamondbacks will be the headliners of the trade deadline if they decide to be ‘sellers,'” Bowden wrote. “Baltimore would be able to dangle starting pitchers like Zach Eflin, Charlie Morton, and Tomoyuki Sugano and position players like Cedric Mullins and Ryan O’Hearn, among others. All five will be free agents after this season. Arizona has four significant impending free agents it could trade, including starting pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly as well as both of its infield corners, first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suárez.”

The Orioles were supposed to be out of their lengthy rebuild after two straight playoff appearances. But they are 27-39 with just a 3.6% chance of making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs. Each of their free agents would be interesting for other teams, but Tomoyuki Sugano is unlikely to be traded, according to prior reports.

Who could change the MLB trade deadline landscape?

Ken Rosenthal also predicted some potential landing spots for key Diamondbacks and Orioles players at the MLB trade deadline. “If Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor and Baltimore Orioles first baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn get moved, they need to land with two of these three teams: The Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, and San Francisco Giants.”

Those players will be solid pieces for playoff teams, but not players who could create a bidding war among the top teams. But if the Diamondbacks trade Eugenio Suarez, they could have some of the top contenders falling over to land him. Suarez has 295 career homers, plays a solid third base, and is a proven playoff performer.

The Cubs and the Yankees could both pay up for a third baseman this trade deadline. With Oswaldo Cabrera likely out for the year, the Bombers could use a new infielder. And the Cubs could take some playoff at-bats away from rookie Michael Bush. All contenders should be looking at the Orioles and Diamondbacks for some of the best players at the MLB trade deadline.