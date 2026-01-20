MLB free agency has about a month left until pitchers and catchers report, and some players are already looking ahead to the World Baseball Classic in early March. There are not many elite names left on the market, and those players should sign with their new teams soon. Especially with Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, and Bo Bichette all on new teams now.

The pitching market is still pretty decent. Framber Valdez, Chris Bassitt, Zack Littell, Justin Verlander, Lucas Giolito, and Zac Gallen are still available. All of these pitchers will sign in the coming weeks and be solid options for any team they sign with, even Verlander at age 42. As long as he stays healthy, he will help teams win games.

Gallen is one of the more intriguing names out there. Valdez is the best, but Gallen is prob the second-best pitcher available. Gallen is only 30 years of age and is in the middle of his prime years. A main reason why Gallen's free agency is uncertain at the moment is the qualifying offer attached to him by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen's market appears to be notably affected by the qualifying offer attached to him.@Ken_Rosenthal wouldn't be shocked to see him take a short-term deal with opt-outs. pic.twitter.com/WNgoKXiVBd — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 20, 2026

“There is always 1-2 guys that reject qualifying offers and linger on the market,” Ken Rosenthal said on Foul Territory. There are always 1-2 guys who get hurt by this qualifying offer. Zac Gallen might be one of those players. I say ‘might' because we don't know how this is goping to turn out. He had a down year by his standards.”

Rosenthal went on to say that he expects that Gallen could take a short-term deal and take advantage of that for a better opportunity on the market in a few seasons.