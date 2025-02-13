Just as you don't want to talk about a perfect game with a pitcher in the middle of the 6th inning, so too am I reluctant to bring up the possible resolution of another MLB controversy so ludicrous, it's right out of a Seinfeld episode. But at the risk of jinxing it — it seems the Nike MLB uniform controversy of 2024 may finally be behind us.

With all MLB teams officially scheduled to have reported to Spring Training as of Thursday, that means that every major league ball club has had a chance to open their lockers at this point and check out the new season's uniforms. And so far? Not a peep about the embarrassing and head-scratching issues that plagued last year's Nike Vapor Premier threads.

For those unable to even remember what they had for breakfast this morning due to the insane pace of the news cycle of late, allow me to remind you of a slightly less chaotic time, approximately one year ago today, when the talk of the sports world was — what the hell had happened to the MLB uniforms?!

Nike tried to make their mark in their apparel deal with the MLB and Fanatics by drastically altering the design of the tried-and-true pro baseball uniforms… but they failed spectacularly.

Among the problems with last year's uniforms? Lettering on the back that was too small, too light a fabric, pants that were too transparent and not custom tailored to players' specifications, shirts and pants whose colors didn't match up, and road jerseys that revealed sweat stains galore. Really, a better question may be, what wasn't wrong with last year's uniforms?

Very little, according to the players. So Nike has heard their demands, and has reverted to basically the same uniform design as was in the league before the 2024 fiasco.

The Athletic had a deep dive on the wardrobe change this week, complete with player reactions. Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, who's endorsed by Nike, acknowledged, “We all make mistakes at times, and they’re doing all they can to get things back to what the players want.”

“I given them kudos for that,” he added. “I don’t think it always happens as quick as we would hope or think. But doing something on that scale is a little bit hard to comprehend, too.”

Denis Nolan, MLB's Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products, explained the switch from his point of view. “We’re listening to the players and our fans; their input and opinions are important to us,” Nolan explained.

“Following the feedback last year, we’re providing the players with the adjustments that they asked for,” he added. “The changes are being made and rolled out starting this season.”

Nike tried to save face a bit in its response to the controversy, but did acknowledge some missteps.

“At Nike, we take pride in creating uniforms that not only honor the rich history of Major League Baseball but also help athletes perform at their best,” the company announced.

“We listened to the voice of the players and teams, and we are committed to delivering the highest-quality uniforms that meet their needs,” they continued.

Nike went on to list their reversions to the old design, and admitted that “every detail matters. We’re dedicated to preserving the integrity and tradition of the MLB uniform, while also innovating to ensure that every player feels confident and prepared to take the field.”

Not having the distraction of those hot mess 2024 MLB uniforms will be a relief for fans and players alike. Here's hoping the main spring training storylines this season concern baseball itself.