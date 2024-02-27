George Costanza famously uttered on Seinfeld that “It's not a lie if you believe it.” Well, I believe the recent MLB see-through uniforms scandal bears an eerie similarity to a particular George storyline on Seinfeld, and let's just say, I think we have a serious case of Life imitating Art… Vandelay on our hands (which is of course a reference to George Costanza's preferred fake name on the show, and if you didn't know that already, shame on you).
The controversy in the big show about nothing began last week when MLB players started complaining about changes made by Nike to their longstanding official team uniforms — sound familiar? In the first episode of season six of Seinfeld, entitled “The Chaperone,” when George worked for the Yankees front office, he infamously suggested changing the material of the Yankees pinstripe uniforms from the standard polyester to a more breathable cotton fabric.
It went well… for one game, until the uniforms shrunk after washing and left the team “running like penguins” in too-tight fitting jerseys.
George's unveiling may have actually gone better than Nike's, whose uniform tops didn't even have a one day grace period — they were immediately ridiculed for looking cheap.
But the real controversy started a few days later when the new uniform's matching pants were introduced in spring training games and were quickly deemed far too revealing and see-through — causing some embarrassment and viral memes galore for players.
Ironically, this stage of the controversy actually made comparisons to another episode of Seinfeld more appropriate. Actually, make that two other Seinfeld episodes. An unintentional, very public exposing of one's private parts brings to mind the classic Elaine nipple slip on her Christmas card picture in the season 4, episode 13 masterpiece “The Pick.”
And players walking around flaunting their stuff without much coverage sure brings to mind another Seinfeld classic, “The Caddy,” in which Elaine's nemesis Sue Ellen Mischke was walking around bra-less on the streets of New York, does it not?
I guess the point I'm trying to make is that MLB uniform controversies may come and go, but Seinfeld is timeless — and when life and that glorious 90s sitcom due happen to intersect, it's cause for celebration and these similarities shouldn't be ignored, because they're real, and they're spectacular.