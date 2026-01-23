MLB free agency is rolling along, and one of the best pitchers on the market is still available. Framber Valdez entered free agency on an odd note, as he seemingly purposely crossed up his catcher in September. But with the options waning, Valdez is a great option for some of the teams out there who need a pitcher. The Baltimore Orioles and San Francisco Giants lead the best fits for Valdez.

#1: Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles made one of the biggest signings of the offseason, bringing in Pete Alonso on a five-year deal. They also traded for pitcher Shane Baz, who will fill a back-end spot in the rotation. But they need another big arm to pair with Trevor Rogers at the top of the rotation. The Orioles are the top team that should sign Valdez in free agency.

The Orioles have committed to spending under new owner David Rubenstein. Alonso is the example of that, but the Birds need a new pitcher after letting Corbin Burns walk last offseason. Valdez is the best pitcher available and could be the best pitcher signed in free agency this year.

#2: San Francisco Giants

Buster Posey and the Giants have made an incredible effort to build their lineup through trades and free agency. With Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, and Rafael Devers in the door, they have a strong offense. But behind Logan Webb, they do not have the pitching depth to compete in the NL West.

Valdez would be a great fit in MLB free agency for the Giants. With Robbie Ray hitting free agency at the end of the 2026 season, the pitching staff will need help soon. Getting ahead of it with Valdez this offseason gives them a better chance to win in 2026 and puts them in a great spot beyond that.

The Mets just made a trade for Freddy Peralta to be their ace in 2026. While he is on an expiring contract, many expect Steve Cohen to pony up the cash to keep Peralta in Queens. Behind him, a promising group of prospects makes up the rotation. But the Mets could use more insurance, and Valdez would be the perfect fit.

The Mets have some great teams to compete with in 2026, from the Phillies in the NL East to the Dodgers in the NL at large. Getting another ace-caliber pitcher is what can level them up into a true National League contender. Valdez is the only pitcher on the market who fits in that bucket.

The Chicago Cubs also made a big signing this offseason, bringing in third baseman Alex Bregman. But their handling of Shota Imanaga was curious in the fall, leaving them susceptible to losing their ace next offseason. They declined a team option on Imanaga, offered him a qualifying offer, and he accepted it. Now, they need a pitcher for 2027 and beyond, which Valdez could be.

One of the biggest concerns about signing Valdez is the locker room. Reports after the catcher cross-up indicated that he was not the most beloved Houston Astro. But with Bregman in the clubhouse in Chicago to break the ice, this could be the place where that concern is irrelevant. The Cubs have ground to make up in the NL Central, which Valdez could help them do.

The Cincinnati Reds made the playoffs in 2025, but their lack of spending will make that harder in 2026. Despite the optimism around their strong offensive core, they could use another pitcher behind Hunter Greene. At this point in the offseason, they may not need to give Valdez a giant contract that hampers them down the line. The Reds have to take advantage of Elly De La Cruz's prime, and Valdez is the way to do that.

The Reds have not made a habit of spending big money in free agency in recent history. However, they had offered Kyle Schwarber a $120 million contract earlier in the offseason, which he passed up. They may be able to get Valdez on their team for less money than that, an opportunity they should jump at before spring training opens. It goes against everything the Reds have done for decades, but signing Valdez makes sense for this current team.