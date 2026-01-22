The New York Mets delivered one of the defining moments of the offseason by acquiring ace Freddy Peralta, and the reaction from ownership underscored just how significant the move was. As the deal came together, the Peralta trade immediately reframed expectations for a Mets club intent on reasserting itself in the National League.

New York finalized a blockbuster agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers to land the two-time All-Star right-hander, who is coming off a dominant 2025 season. Peralta finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting after posting a 17–6 record with a 2.70 ERA, instantly elevating the Mets’ rotation and positioning himself as a projected Opening Day starter.

Shortly after the trade became official, owner Steve Cohen took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to celebrate what had become a franchise-altering week. The message quickly resonated with fans who had questioned the direction of the organization earlier in the offseason.

“What an incredible week. Let’s go Mets!”

Article Continues Below

Cohen’s post punctuated a rapid shift from uncertainty to urgency. Just days earlier, the Mets signed Bo Bichette to a three-year deal, signaling renewed aggression after an offseason marked by notable departures and roster turnover.

The Mets acquired Peralta at a steep cost, sending Jett Williams, Brandon Sproat, and Tobias Myers to the Brewers in a package that outperformed competing offers. The willingness to part with premium prospects reflected a clear pivot toward immediate contention.

Peralta’s arrival stabilizes the rotation and restores confidence in the Mets’ competitive timeline, giving the club a legitimate frontline presence it lacked following recent pitching losses. With an upgraded staff, a retooled roster, and ownership fully engaged, New York has shifted from cautious recalibration to clear contention, firmly re-entering the National League race with renewed urgency and expectations.