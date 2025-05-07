Baseball has a very traditional, somewhat old-school look. Throughout history, MLB teams haven't taken too many gambles when it comes to their attire. That began to change when Nike started making City Connect jerseys starting in 2021. The alternate uniforms are more flashy than traditional jerseys. The unique designs take inspiration from cultural aspects of the team's home city, and they often even completely change up the color scheme compared to the normal threads. The stark contrast compared to what is normal makes City Connect jerseys polarizing. Some hate the change it has brought to a sport that is founded on its history, while others love the new eyes the jerseys bring from a viewership perspective.

The 2025 season has seen a number of new jerseys that really stand out, and now, 28 out of the 30 MLB teams have a City Connect uniform. The Athletics, who don't have a permanent home, and the New York Yankees, a team with iconic traditional jerseys, are the only two teams that haven't embraced the new jersey trend. With 36 City Connect jerseys already released in total, some of which are still being worn and some of which have been replaced by new apparel, it is time to rank every City Connect uniform so far.

1. San Diego Padres

The @Padres City Connect jerseys are here to bring the heat. pic.twitter.com/yaETuLdh8I — MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2022 Expand Tweet

Debut: July 8, 2022

The San Diego Padres have just about the blandest color scheme imaginable. They wear brown, white, and gold, so it was a pleasant surprise when they released what just might be the most colorful City Connect jerseys in the league. The team uses bright and vibrant colors that really pop, including pink, yellow, and neon green. The Padres City Connect jerseys are everything that City Connect jerseys are supposed to be.

2. Miami Marlins 2nd edition

Debut: May 3, 2025

The sports teams in the city of Miami are known for having great jerseys and flashy colors when they wear alternate uniforms. Just look at the Miami Heat and their Vice City jerseys. This pink and baby blue concept worked for the Heat, and it hit just as hard for the Marlins. Not only do the bright colors work well over the black base jerseys, but the horizontal stripes running through the jersey at different lengths are a unique touch, as are the pink and blue palm trees.

3. Arizona Diamondbacks 2nd edition

Debut: May 9, 2025

The most recently released City Connect jerseys are some of the best. The Arizona Diamondbacks went with a purple and blue color scheme that, while rarely used in sports, works incredibly well together. The jerseys are a recoloring of their original take on City Connect, so “Serpientes,” the Spanish word for snakes, is still written across the chest. The bolder color choices work a lot better than the Diamondbacks' other jerseys, but more on that later.

4. Chicago White Sox

Debut: June 5, 2021

The Chicago White Sox used a smooth-looking pinstripe concept for their first City Connect uniforms. The all-black with white stripes look is an inverse of their normal jerseys, and while they didn't take a huge creative jump, they still hit the nail on the head. Two teams play baseball in Chicago, with the Cubs being the other MLB team in the city. Therefore, adding “Southside” lettering was a way to display Chicago culture while still distinguishing themselves from the team just up the road.

5. Chicago White Sox 2nd edition

Debut:

While slightly worse than their first City Connects, the White Sox's recently released jerseys are still among the best in the league. In previous years, the White Sox represented the South Side. Now, they are representing one of the best teams in sports history who they happen to share a city with: the Chicago Bulls.

6. Toronto Blue Jays

Debut: May 31, 2024

The Toronto Blue Jays City Connect jerseys are based on the city's nightlife scene. The desired outcome is achieved with a dark jersey that pops with contrasting but not too in-your-face secondary colors.

7. Houston Astros

Debut: April 20, 2022

Houston… We have a problem, but it isn't the Astros City Connect jerseys that point out the city's connection to space/NASA with “Space City” written across the front. The font for Space City is NASA-themed as well.

8. Minnesota Twins

Debut: June 14, 2024

Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes, so the Twins made their jerseys look like water. The jerseys utilize varying shades of blue and a ripple effect pattern. The yellow hat brim and belt complement the colors well.

9. Tampa Bay Rays

Debut: May 3, 2024

Purple, neon green, and black don't go together often, but they do on the Tampa Bay Rays City Connect jerseys. The surprising color combination was a risk that paid off. Some have complained about the faintness of the numbers, but individual player recognition is established with bright nameplates.

10. Milwaukee Brewers

Debut: June 24, 2022

Everybody loves minor league jerseys, and the Milwaukee Brewers City Connect uniforms give off minor league vibes due to the grill icon on the sleeve. It is a fun touch and something that MLB teams rarely do.

11. Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have unveiled their Nike City Connect uniforms — set to debut April 8th: pic.twitter.com/T7vd4Kba1E — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 27, 2023 Expand Tweet

Debut: April 8, 2023

While the Atlanta Braves City Connect jerseys might be more of a throwback from the '70s than anything else, they still look great. The blue shoulder pads make for a fun and aesthetically pleasing design.

12. Colorado Rockies 2nd edition

Debut: April 18, 2025

The Colorado Rockies recently released jerseys give off retro Taco Bell vibes, but that isn't the worst thing in the world. The assortment of purples, blues, and pinks are meant to represent the jaw-dropping sunrises and sunsets that occur in the state of Colorado. The jerseys are also pullovers rather than typical button-ups.

13. San Francisco Giants 2nd edition

Debut: April 8, 2025

A lot of fans were underwhelmed when the San Francisco Giants released their second City Edition jerseys, but they were overhated by the public. With psychedelic and musical inspirations, San Francisco's new jerseys can certainly be described as groovy. The team was criticized for not taking enough chances with the first iteration of City Connect, so they can't be blamed for taking a leap of faith this go around.

14. Detroit Tigers

Debut: May 10, 2024

Detroit is the Motor City, so the Tigers jerseys have a tire tread running right through the middle of them. It is a cool look that hasn't been used before, but the Tigers drop a few spots in these rankings because of the bland hats that accompany the jerseys.

15. Seattle Mariners

Debut: May 5, 2023

The black pants don't work perfectly with the Seattle Mariners uniform as a whole, but the jerseys are exceptional. The blue and yellow is enough to make a noticeable change from their norm, but it is not too crazy of a design.

16. Boston Red Sox

Debut: April 17, 2021

The Boston Red Sox set the stage for what City Connect jerseys should be, as they were the first team to wear the Nike jerseys. They certainly took a leap of faith, too. Despite being one of baseball's historic/prestigious teams, the Red Sox went for a completely new color scheme, embracing a yellow look that serves as a nod to the Boston Marathon.

17. Miami Marlins

Debut: May 21, 2021

The Marlins' first City Connect jerseys were the second ones released in MLB, and they just trailed the Red Sox. The Marlins can do so much with their bright colors, which is why their bland day-to-day jerseys don't hit the mark. These City Connect jerseys were solid, though, and they were something that the team could have worn on a nightly basis and gotten away with it.

18. Colorado Rockies

Debut: June 4, 2022

The Rockies' first City Connect jerseys were basically a copy and paste of the state's license plate design. The mountainous design was unique, but it also seemed like they could have done a little bit more.

19. Cincinnati Reds

Debut: May 19, 2023

A handful of teams went with an all black look. The Cincinnati Reds jerseys are about average in that regard. They used a modern look that included a new logo and big, blocky lettering.

20. Arizona Diamondbacks

Debut: June 18, 2021

The Diamondbacks' cream colored jerseys were solid, but they lacked a little when it came to standing out due to the lack of eye-popping colors.

21. Washington Nationals 2nd edition

Debut: March 29, 2025

The Washington Nationals City Connect jerseys have a map of the city grid. While it is hard to make out while watching a game, it is a cool detail to look at if you get your hands on one of these jerseys.

22. Houston Astros 2nd edition

The Astros new City Connect uniforms have officially been announced pic.twitter.com/KWf6b7GHKe — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Debut: March 31, 2025

The Astros' second City Connect jerseys are pretty bland, but they are far from bad. The trim has a super cool space look, but it takes up too little real estate to have a big impact on these rankings.

23. Pittsburgh Pirates

Debut: June 27, 2023

Pittsburgh loves their yellow and black, so there might have been no chance that the Pirates would switch up from what they know. If there was a time to take a gamble, though, it would have been with City Connect.

24. Philadelphia Phillies

Debut: April 12, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies already had incredible alternate jerseys, which was always going to make it tough when creating City Connect uniforms. The jerseys fade from dark blue to a lighter blue. The Liberty Bell hat is perhaps the best part of the uniform.

25. Cleveland Guardians

Debut: May 17, 2024

The multi-colored stripe that goes down the side of the jersey and all the way down the pants is the best part about the Cleveland Guardians uniform. The “CLE” name plate is solid, too. The base of the jersey is uninspiring and is where these uniforms fall short.

26. Washington Nationals

Debut: April 9, 2022

The Nationals' floral pattern is cool in theory, but it is too subtle to notice from a distance or on screen. The jerseys aren't supposed to be bland, fans just can't tell that they aren't bland.

27. Chicago Cubs

Debut: June 12, 2021

The Wrigleyville look and lettering of the Chicago Cubs jerseys is okay, but this is yet another navy blue jersey in the City Connect collection, and nothing particularly stands out about these uniforms.

28. Texas Rangers

Debut: April 21, 2023

The Texas Rangers City Connect jerseys actually are pretty aesthetically pleasing, but they don't scream “Texas” at all, largely due to the gothic font choice.

29. Baltimore Orioles

Debut: May 26, 2023

The Baltimore Orioles City Connect uniforms are as boring as it gets. They are basically just a big blob of blackness. Not even the numbers or nameplates are cool. They aren't ugly, per se, but they are definitely disappointing.

30. Kansas City Royals

Debut: April 30, 2022

Just like the Phillies, the Kansas City Royals were at an immediate disadvantage because their royal blue uniforms already existed, so anything they put out for City Connect was most likely going to be a disappointment. The “KC” logo is the best part of these otherwise uninspiring jerseys.

31. St. Louis Cardinals

Debut: May 25, 2024

The untrained eye could easily mistake the St. Louis Cardinals' City Connect uniforms for their everyday uniforms, which pretty much defeats the purpose of City Connect.

32. New York Mets

Debut: April 27, 2024

The Subway Series rivalry between the New York Mets and New York Yankees is one of the best in baseball. That made the Mets' decision to use jerseys that look just like their same-state rivals' jerseys very questionable.

33. San Francisco Giants

Debut: July 9, 2021

The Golden Gate Bridge design that goes around the arm sleeve is cool, but the rest of the jersey is dull. There is too much white with the Giants City Connects.

34. Los Angeles Dodgers 2nd edition

Debut: June 22, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers' first City Connect jerseys were so bad that they had to become the first team to take another jab at it. Unfortunately, the second edition wasn't much better.

35. Los Angeles Angels

Debut: June 11, 2022

The city of Los Angeles must not have gotten the memo on what City Connect is all about. The Angels' jerseys are bland and not that different from their normal home uniforms.

36. Los Angeles Dodgers

Debut: August 20, 2021

The Dodgers have two of the three worst City Connect uniforms. Luckily for them, it doesn't matter how they look as long as they are winning. Seemingly no effort was put into the defending World Series champion's original City Connect jerseys, as they looked like the team's preexisting blue threads.