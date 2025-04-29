Teams tend to swing big with their Nike City Connect jerseys and the Chicago White Sox are no different.

The team unveiled its Bulls-inspired uniforms and they are, indeed, bold. Similar to the iconic Bulls jerseys of the 1990s, the uniforms are red with black pinstripes and lettering. The sleeves are black with a red band and text that says “South Side” on each arm. As for the hat, it's also red with black pinstripes and a white White Sox logo, maybe the only thing on the uniform that actually looks like it's from the franchise that has been part of the American League since 1901.

JUST IN: The White Sox have revealed their Bulls-inspired City Connect uniforms 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/QEl8s91SLK — MLB (@MLB) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

As with any dramatic uniform design, the White Sox' Bulls-inspired City Connect jerseys drew a wide range of reactions from social media.

“These go extremely hard, I do fear,” wrote Underdog's Steve Perrault.

“100/10 no freaking notes,” another fan agreed.

“Ok these are the best city connect uniforms,” another chimed in.

There were plenty of other positive reactions (“badass,” “these are sick!!!”), but as is often the case on social media, the real joy comes in reading the hate — and it was as colorful as the White Sox' jerseys.

“A nice collaboration between the two biggest jokes of franchises in chicago 👌🏼,” said a commenter.

“They suck and I’m not talking about the standings,” added another, who could very well have been talking about the standings. The White Sox are 7-21, good for the worst record in the American League.

And, it seems, one fan even saw the uniforms as an indictment on the entire White Sox' long, mostly boring history.

“Stop making disconnected jerseys without the team’s colors,” they wrote. “Stop letting players wear equipment that is not the team’s colors. Stop trying to erase tradition and history.”

On that note, a reminder that Jerry Reinsdorf owns both the Bulls and White Sox.

“Really reminds me of how Jerry Reinsdorf has ruined two sports franchises, thanks,” said one fan.