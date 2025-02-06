The Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants are both trying to get back into the postseason in 2025. As they continue tweaking their roster, the Rays and Giants have agreed to an under-the-radar trade.

San Francisco has acquired infielder Osleivis Basabe for cash considerations, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Basabe had previously been designated for assignment.

The 24-year old's only major league experience came over 31 games with the Rays in 2023. In that time, Basabe hit .218 with a home run and 12 stolen bases. His 2024 season saw quite the peak and valley as he started in rookie ball and ended up in Triple-A. Over 78 games, Basabe hit .251 with seven home runs, 37 RBI and six stolen bases.

He carried that production into the Venezuelan Winter League, where Basabe hit .293 with five home runs, 24 RBI and four stolen bases. While the Rays no longer had room for him on their roster, the right-hander is hoping to breathe a second MLB life with the Giants.

Alongside his work at the dish, Basabe provides San Francisco with some extra versatility. In his brief major league career, he spent time at every infield position except first base and both corner outfield positions. Basabe has played a single game at first base in the minors and 20 games in center field in the Winter League. So while middle infield is the righty's bread and butter, the Giants can theoretically use him all over the diamond.

The first step will be actually cracking the roster. It's not like the Giants gave up an arm and a leg for Osleivis Basabe. San Francisco is buying a lottery ticket and hopes it cashes in. But as Buster Posey crafts his version of the Giants, he'll be looking for any edge possible.

To this point in his career, Basabe's most well known MLB interaction was his involvement in the Nathaniel Lowe trade to the Texas Rangers. He – and the Giants – are hoping this lowkey trade ends up leading to an even greater legacy.