The San Francisco Giants are desperately searching for a spark after failing to make the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. They signed shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract early in the offseason and are now looking to future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander to provide some value in 2025. The longtime right-hander's arrival harkens back to the acquisition of another highly decorated aging hurler, as noted by The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly and Ken Rosenthal.

In 2009, following four consecutive seasons with 85-plus losses, the Giants scooped up legendary southpaw Randy Johnson in free agency. They hoped that he could add legitimacy to the franchise and also foster the growth of a young pitching rotation. The 45-year-old accumulated an uninspiring 4.88 ERA in just 96 innings, but he generated interest and positively affected the staff.

Johnson became the 24th pitcher to win 300 career games (he remains the last to do so), sharing the prestigious milestone with the San Francisco community. Though, the five-time Cy Young's biggest contribution to the team was his wisdom. He lent his vast experience to a crop of starting pitchers that included a 24-year-old Matt Cain and 19-year-old Madison Bumgarner (only played in four games in 2009). Tim Lincecum was already a star, having claimed his first Cy Young the previous year, but Johnson's presence was certainly beneficial during his second run at the iconic award.

Although they missed the postseason, the Giants earned a respectable 88-74 record in the Big Unit's lone campaign in the Bay Area. They won the World Series in 2010, then again in 2012 and one more time in 2014. With no divisional titles or successive playoff appearances, San Francisco formed one of MLB's most unconventional dynasties. And it was predicated on superb pitching.

Can Giants recreate the magic?

Randy Johnson played a part in laying the groundwork for the franchise's storied run. Now, president of baseball operations Buster Posey, a central figure in those three championships, wants Justin Verlander to assist in creating the next great era of Giants baseball.

The former MVP, three-time Cy Young and two-time champ is coming off his worst season ever and will turn 42 in February. A true comeback is hard to envision, but he has the knowledge and ambition to help the stagnating squad move closer towards prominence. Just like Johnson, Verlander will be sharing the Giants' clubhouse with some young arms.

Kyle Harrison and Hayden Birdsong are a pair of 23-year-olds motivated to take the next step in their development. Prospect Carson Whisenhunt is expected to make his debut at some point next season. Jordan Hicks has only one year of full-time starting duties under his belt. And All-Star Logan Webb is still striving to become the top pitcher in the National League. Verlander's tutelage can do wonders for all of these men.

He can be a catalyst for the change that Giants fans crave. That begins by improving upon last year's 5.48 ERA and 1.38 WHIP, but it might also entail a little voluntary mentorship. Justin Verlander is arguably the most enduring pitcher since Randy Johnson, so it would be downright poetic if his one-year, $15 million contract were to precede outstanding results.

Fans anxiously wait to see if the symmetry will indeed reveal itself.