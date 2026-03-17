The Denver Broncos have officially set the NFL offseason ablaze by acquiring star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Dolphins.

After a relatively quiet start to the 2026 free agency period, General Manager George Paton and Head Coach Sean Payton swung for the fences, sending their 30th overall pick along with late third and fourth-round selections to Miami.

In return, Bo Nix receives a true vertical threat to pair with Courtland Sutton, signaling that Denver is no longer content with a “patient” rebuild.

However, with their first-round capital now depleted, the Broncos must make one critical move to ensure this offensive investment isn't neutralized by a defensive collapse.

The most logical and urgent step following the Waddle trade is the immediate signing of a high-impact, veteran inside linebacker to anchor the middle of the defense, and while the offense now boasts elite speed, the departure of key defensive contributors in early March has left a glaring void in the second level.

To maximize Waddle’s impact, the Broncos need a defense that can get off the field and put the ball back in Bo Nix's hands.

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With the 30th overall pick gone, Denver can no longer rely on the draft to find a Day 1 starter at linebacker.

The front office should pivot toward the veteran market, potentially targeting a player like Logan Wilson or a short-term “bridge” leader who can command the huddle.

A veteran presence is essential to stabilize a unit that struggled against the run and faced difficulty covering elite tight ends within the AFC West last season.

Furthermore, this move would require the Broncos to create approximately $10 million to $15 million in additional cap flexibility, and by restructuring the contracts of veterans like Mike McGlinchey or Zach Allen, Denver can afford a premier defender without compromising their ability to pay Waddle's significant salary in the coming years.

If the Broncos fail to solidify the “spine” of their defense, they risk wasting Waddle’s explosive playmaking in high-scoring losses. Securing a veteran defensive leader is the only way to turn this bombshell trade into a postseason reality.