The Los Angeles Rams appear to be going all in on the 2026 season. LA aggressively rebuilt their secondary after trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson in free agency. Now the Rams could use one more offensive weapon to give them enough firepower to make another Super Bowl run this fall.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released a new mock draft on Tuesday after the first week of NFL free agency. He mocked Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson to the Rams with the 13th overall pick.

“The Rams already have Puka Nacua and Davante Adams running routes, but the No. 3 receiver role is wide open,” Kiper wrote. “Getting Tyson into the mix in their all-in year could be huge for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Tyson is almost always available to the football, making tough plays in tight coverage. He plays the game a lot like Adams, and if not for some durability concerns, Tyson would probably be the top receiver in the class.”

The trio of Nacua, Adams, and Tyson would be almost impossible for opposing defenses to consistently stop. That could make life easy for veteran QB Matthew Stafford, who could be playing his final season this fall.

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Kiper's pick comes on the heels of LA being tied to multiple trade rumors involving wide receivers.

The Rams were rumored to be involved in A.J. Brown trade talks after acquiring McDuffie. There were also rumors that LA considered moving Adams during recent trade negotiations.

Adams signed a two-year contract with the Rams last offseason. Drafting a young receiver like Tyson would give LA a succession plan in 2027, assuming they do not bring Adams back on a new deal.

The Rams have already made some aggressive moves this offseason. It is easy to imagine them making one more by adding Tyson in the first round.