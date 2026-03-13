Team Dominican Republic is looking to make a deep World Baseball Classic run. Some analysts have even said that the Dominican Republic is the favorite to win the tournament this year. Manny Machado is poised to help lead the San Diego Padres in 2026. However, he is also helping to lead Team Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic. Machado recently discussed what it means to him to play in the WBC for the Dominican Republic team.

“For me, it's honestly an honor to be able to put this on. I know it's a huge responsibility,” Machado recently said, via MLBPA. “I think we have so many leaders in that clubhouse that it helps, makes it a lot easier that you can go out there and just be yourself, and not change. You got to lead by example at the end of the day. I've always been taught that.

“That's how I go about my way and about my business. Just continue to do that, nothing changes. This is what we're practicing for.”

Machado is slashing .250/.526/.333 across four games in the WBC so far. If the Dominican Republic is going to win the World Baseball Classic, the team will need Machado to play at a high level for the rest of the tournament.

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Machado wants to represent his country to the best of his ability.

“I mean, at home it's the best, whenever you play at home, right? And you're playing for your country, you're playing for your parents, you're playing for your family,” Machado continued. “You're doing it in front of them here in the moment. It doesn't get better than that.”

Team Dominican Republic will play Team South Korea in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic at 6:30 PM EST on Friday night.