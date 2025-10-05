For 161 games, the New York Mets had at least a solid chance at making the NL playoff field. However, after a 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins in their regular-season finale, the Mets did not make the postseason. After a stunning NL Championship Series (NLCS) run in 2024, much more was expected of New York in 2025.

Owner Steve Cohen allowed the expansion of a payroll that was already in the MLB's top five to $342 million. President of baseball operations David Stearns flexed the Mets' financial muscle, signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a Major League record 15-year, $765 million deal. The Soto deal was supposed to push New York over the edge, as his performance during a march to the World Series with the crosstown New York Yankees was a transcendent one.

However, despite the presence of multiple stars like Soto, shortstop Francisco Lindor, and closer Edwin Diaz, the Mets failed to return to October. Now, Stearns and Cohen will need to figure out how to enhance this roster. There are multiple areas in which they can improve in their bid to return to the postseason in 2026. However, there is one free agent that New York needs to focus on above all others. That free agent? None other than their current stud first baseman, Pete Alonso. What will it take for Cohen, Stearns, and the Mets to keep Alonso in Queens for the foreseeable future?

Mets need to lock Pete Alonso in long-term

The long-time Mets first baseman declared shortly after the regular season ended that he would opt out of his current contract. It's a move that certainly makes sense for Alonso. Although his first foray into free agency lasted quite a while last offseason, there's a feeling that the Alonso sweepstakes could end sooner than last winter's saga. After what felt like ages to Mets fans, the 30-year-old resigned with the team on a two-year, $54 million deal with an opt-out after this season.

Once again, Alonso will be a free agent. Having already exercised the mentioned opt-out, there will be quite a few teams that could use Alonso's bat in the middle of their lineups. The former Florida Gator went over 100 RBIs for the fourth time in his career, driving in 126 runs in 2025. His 38 home runs continued his streak of 30+ round trippers to five straight seasons. Six, if you don't count the strike-shortened 2020 season, in which Alonso still hit 16 home runs.

At the moment, the Mets don't have a readymade replacement for Alonso. They do have prospects like Ryan Clifford and Jacob Reimer rising through their minor league system, but it's unknown if either player could replace Alonso next spring. Even if they could, it likely wouldn't be a true replacement. Alonso, after all, is one of the MLB's best power hitters. At the end of the day, keeping Alonso in the fold gives New York the best chance to get back to the postseason. Will the slugger stay put at Citi Field, or will he call a new team home in 2026 and beyond?