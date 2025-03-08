The New York Mets set their sights on acquiring All-Star right fielder Juan Soto this offseason. After landing the prized free agent, the Mets were in no rush to re-sign first baseman Pete Alonso. Still, the six-year veteran wanted to stay in New York. And two months after signing Soto, the Mets opted to bring Alonso back to Queens on a two-year, $54 million contract.

Despite the protracted free agency process, Alonso professes to be perfectly content. “I have no regrets… Honestly, with how everything played out, I have no regrets, which is honestly liberating. I wouldn’t change a thing,” Alonso said, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

It appeared as if Alonso and the Mets would be unable to reach an agreement at times this offseason. However, team owner Steve Cohen flew to Tampa in February for an in-person meeting with Alonso and super agent Scott Boras. Cohen believes this sit down was the key to a reunion with the slugger. A day later Alonso signed with the Mets.

Pete Alonso is happy to be back with the Mets

While the two sides settled on a $54 million deal, Alonso reportedly rejected a larger offer from the team. New York was willing to bring the four-time All-Star back on a three-year, $71 million contract. But Alonso turned it down in favor of the two-year pact. The deal he ultimately agreed to includes an opt-out after the first year, which would allow Alonso to re-enter free agency in 2026.

The opt-out could prove quite valuable if Alonso has a big year and a better market develops for him next offseason. Of course, if things don’t work out that way, he can return to the Mets for the final year of his contract.

Alonso debuted in the majors in 2019, leading all of baseball with 53 home runs. He’s consistently produced as a power hitter over the course of his career. However, he experienced a bit of a drop-off last season with 34 homers, 88 RBI and a .459 slugging percentage – compared to the 46 home runs, 118 RBI and .504 slugging percentage he had in 2023.

Still, Alonso authored an iconic Mets moment in 2024. With New York down 2-0 in the top of the 9th inning of Game 3 of the Wild Card round against the Brewers, Alonso drilled a go-ahead three-run home run that helped the Mets advance to the NLDS.

New York is hoping that Alonso rediscovers his peak power form in 2025. Pairing him with Soto in a batting order that also features Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo will give New York one of the most intimidating lineups in all of baseball.