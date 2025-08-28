The New York Mets just sent a message to the entire National League. After completing a sweep of the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night, the Mets have now pulled within just four games of the NL East lead—thanks largely to one dominant factor—clutch hitting. The Mets' RISP stats since the start of August have been elite, and they’re powering one of the most dramatic late-season surges in baseball.

FOX Sports' Deesha Thosar posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight exactly how the club has flipped a switch.

“Mets offense with RISP since August 1:

.358 AVG (1st in MLB)

1.020 OPS (2nd)

180 wRC+ (2nd)

100 runs (3rd)”

That snapshot tells the story. In one of their biggest series of the season, the Mets offense has been relentless. In Wednesday’s series finale, the Mets went 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position, turning early pressure into a 6–0 shutout win to complete a dominant sweep of the Phillies. They opened the series with a 13-3 rout on Monday and followed it up with a gritty 6-5 win on Tuesday. The club has now won four straight and seven of their last ten, gaining serious momentum in the playoff race.

While Juan Soto hasn’t carried the offense on his own, his presence has still helped reshape the lineup’s dynamic. With his patient approach and ability to get on base, Soto has added structure to the top of the order. But the Mets’ recent surge has been more about collective execution—timely hits from Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and especially Mark Vientos, along with key contributions from the bottom of the lineup, have made the offense dangerous from top to bottom.

What was once a streaky, underperforming offense has transformed into a complete unit. Just two weeks ago, the Mets’ playoff hopes felt uncertain. Now, they’re not only holding the third Wild Card spot—they’re also within striking distance of the division lead. In just over a week, they’ll have a chance to close that gap when the Phillies return to Citi Field for a massive four-game showdown.

Statistically, the turnaround is stunning. The offense in August has jumped from 4.5 runs per game before the month to 6.2 since August 1. Their .358 average with runners in scoring position is the best in baseball. They’ve scored 139 runs in August—more than any other month this season.

With their disciplined approach setting the tone and the rest of the lineup delivering consistently, the Mets are now one of the most dangerous offenses in the National League. They’ll enter September with momentum, firepower, and a legitimate chance to chase down Philadelphia in the NL East.

The next test is coming quickly. These two division rivals will meet again in a crucial four-game series the week after next. With the NL East crown suddenly within reach, everything is back on the table.