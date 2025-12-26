The New York Mets have been busy this offseason, attempting to retool their team after a monumental collapse last season. One of their more surprising moves was the trade of Jeff McNeil to the Athletics in exchange for Yordan Rodriguez, a pitching prospect. Additionally, the Mets started the offseason by acquiring Marcus Semien from the Texas Rangers. Despite these two big moves, it would not be surprising to see another Mets roster move after Christmas.

New York has the ninth-best odds of winning the title, according to DraftKings. This illustrates that there is some confidence in the Mets. But it is not all cut and dry. So far, the free-agent signings have been met with mixed reactions. The Mets signed Luke Weaver to a free-agent contract this week. Earlier this month, New York signed Devin Williams to a three-year contract. They also added Jorge Polanco. Yet, the cupboard still does not feel full. The Mets must also account for the loss of Pete Alonso.

The Mets could chase after Kyle Tucker in the offseason. He is an established elite prescience with multiple 20-home-run seasons. He is currently not signed to any team, and many teams have shown interest in him. He would also give the Mets another big bat in the lineup, something they desperately need.

Aside from Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Brandon Nimmo, there are no other hitters on the current roster who hit more than 20 home runs. While the moves they have made in free agency have addressed the pitching, the lineup has gotten weaker. As Christmas has passed, the Mets still have time to make an impact and get that one big bat that could put them over the edge.