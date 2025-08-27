The New York Mets have been battling all season to make a return to the MLB Playoffs after losing in the National League Championship last season. Now, the team hopes to cement an NL Wild Card spot in the next few weeks. Of course, there is still a chance the Mets' playoff push leads to an NL East division title. The realistic option sees New York gaining a playoff spot through the NL Wild Card spot. Overall, the Mets' Wild Card chances are high.

The market is rough, as New York has +1500 odds to win the World Series, according to FanDuel. Despite that, there is a belief that the Mets can make another run. After all, last season, they advanced past the Wild Card and Divisional Rounds as a wildcard. Anything is possible, especially in the MLB Playoffs.

The NL Wild Card race seems set, especially with New York holding a 3 1/2 game lead over the Cincinnati Reds. But things can change in an instant. Notably, this team has undergone some losing streaks this season. Here is why the Mets will clinch the NL Wild Card.

The Mets' playoff push starts with hitting

The Mets are currently 71-61 and hold a 3 1/2-game lead over the Reds and occupy the third NL Wild Card spot. Of course, the offense has been doing well. The Mets had a game-winning hit against the Phillies, and have won two of the three games, and have a chance to sweep them.

Francisco Lindor leads the team with 140 hits, while batting .264 with 25 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 89 runs. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has provided the power, hitting .251 while leading the team with 32 home runs, while also driving in 78 runners and scoring 96 runs. Pete Alonso remains an exceptional force at the plate, batting 2.64 with 29 home runs, 105 RBIs, and 69 runs.

New York also has other quality hitters across the lineup, like Brandon Nimmo, who is batting .254 with 20 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 64 runs. While the Mets are only 15th in batting average, they still rank sixth in on-base percentage, 10th in runs, eighth in home runs, and ninth in slugging percentage. This is a team that is capable of getting hot at the right time.

The pitching will power them through the NL Wild Card race

The Mets' rotation has seen a lot of shuffling this season. Regardless, they are still sixth in team ERA. The Mets will call up top pitching prospect Jonah Tong on Friday to start against the Miami Marlins. He will join a rotation that already features Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, David Peterson, and Clay Holmes.

Senga has been adequate this season, going 7-5 with a 2.73 ERA. Conversely, Manaea is struggling, going 1-2 with a 5.01 ERA. Peterson has been good, going 8-5 with a 3.15 ERA, while Holmes is 11-6 with a 3.60 ERA. Although the rotation has been solid, the bullpen has been inconsistent, ranking 14th in team ERA.

The Mets traded for Ryan Helsley to give them an ultimate setup weapon for Edwin Diaz. So far, it's produced mixed results as he has given up two or more runs in four of his last six outings. The Mets' NL Wild Card chances will improve if Helsley settles down, and the bullpen locks in.

The Mets' Wild Card chances rely on a good September

The Mets' playoff push will surely intensify in September. Notably, their schedule features a 10-game road trip that starts with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Then, they will face the Reds, the team that is directly behind them in the NL Wild Card race. Once that concludes, they head over to the City of Brotherly Love for a four-game showdown with the Philadelphia Phillies. The best-case scenario for the Mets would be to go 6-4 in those 10 games.

A nine-game homestand will take place, and the Mets will face the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, and Washington Nationals. If the Mets can gain some extra ground, they could surpass the Padres. The Mets will conclude with a six-game road trip that sees them head to Wrigley Field to face the Chicago Cubs and to LoanDepot Park to face the Miami Marlins. Ultimately, that series with the Cubs could also be for playoff positioning.

The Mets would play the Los Angeles Dodgers if the playoffs were to begin today. If they were to move up, they would likely face the Padres. Whatever the case may be, the Mets are in a good position to lock up an NL Wild Card spot. While they control their destiny, they still need to win some tough games. The Mets will win an NL Wild Card spot because the team has locked in recently and seems to be on the verge of another run.