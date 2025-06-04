Brandon Nimmo is starting to awaken from his extended slumber, recording three multi-hit games near the end of May, but he is still not satisfied. The New York Mets left fielder, in an effort to improve his approach at the plate, was swinging a sledgehammer in the on-deck circle during Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. Whatever works, right?

Although it is not incredibly common in the modern game, Nimmo is hardly the first person to utilize the tool in warmups. Mets legend Keith Hernandez credited Pittsburgh Pirates greats and fellow NL MVPs Dave Parker and Willie Stargell for utilizing the technique. Other players are also responsible for introducing the idea to the game, and obviously it has stuck after all these years. The hammer did Nimmo little good on this night, however.

Brandon Nimmo was swinging a … sledgehammer?!

The 32-year-old's only hit came on a go-ahead RBI infield single in the fifth inning. His pre-at-bat method might be new, but Nimmo has always hustled on the basepaths — the man sprints to first base after drawing a walk. Unfortunately, he squandered the goodwill he built up in the game in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman, one of the most dangerous hitters of this generation, hit a ball deep into left that had Nimmo all out of sorts. It appeared catchable, but the veteran seemingly got turned around and lost it. He told reporters afterwards that he had the ball tracked until it took an unexpected spin at the last minute.

Tommy Edman scored the winning run, as LA paid back New York for Monday's tough extra-innings defeat. Freeman was credited with a walk-off double, and Nimmo looked visibly frustrated after the mishap.

He must quickly move past the disappointing finish and mentally prepare himself for the third game of the series. Perhaps that sledgehammer could serve a different use in the aftermath of this loss. Letting off some steam couldn't hurt. Get the watermelons!