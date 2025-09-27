The New York Mets (82-78) suffered a double whammy in Friday night's 6-2 defeat versus the Miami Marlins, falling into a tie with the Cincinnati Reds for the final spot in the National League Wild Card race and losing a key player to injury with just two games left in the regular season (Reds own tiebreaker). Brett Baty, who came of age during the 2025 campaign, is going on the injured list with an oblique strain, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The 25-year-old third baseman was in visible discomfort after taking a big swing in the first inning while facing former Cy Young Sandy Alcantara. He pushed through for a bit longer but then grimaced after making a throw to first base in the next frame. Baty exited the divisional battle and watched his team blow an early 2-0 lead thanks to a fifth-inning collapse. He will remain stuck in the dugout, as the Mets fight to save their season this weekend.

New York can draw inspiration from Baty during this dire time, for he knows what it is like to fall from grace and rise from the ashes. The No. 12 selection in the 2019 MLB Draft joined the roster to plenty of fan fare in 2022, brimming with potential, but he played himself back into the minor leagues. The struggles became so pronounced that it seemed like a split would be the best outcome for everyone.

Baty withstood the scuffles and criticism and managed to salvage his Mets career in 2025. The Round Rock, Texas native batted .254 with 18 home runs, 50 RBIs, a .435 slugging percentage and .748 OPS in 130 games. He also played decent defense at the hot corner, recording four defensive runs saved and one out above average this season, per FanGraphs. His previously murky future should now include Queens, at least for the next year or two.

Brett Baty will have time to reflect on his growth, but right now, the entire club's focus should be on beating the pesky Marlins (78-82). Although the shorthanded Mets still have an abundance of offensive firepower they can unleash on The Fish in LoanDepot Park, they must also display the same level of resolve that their injured player did this year.