The New York Mets kicked off their final series of the regular season on Friday. After a great performance by Francisco Lindor on Thursday, the Mets' playoff chances hinge on an excellent showing against the Miami Marlins. Unfortunately, tragedy struck early for New York manager Carlos Mendoza. He had to replace third baseman Brett Baty at the beginning of the game, after an injury.

Baty is not the biggest star on the Mets' roster, but he has been a consistent offensive force. Not having him on the field puts New York at a disadvantage against a Marlins team putting its best foot forward this weekend. The young infielder stepped into the batter's box to start the game but did not take the field in the bottom of the first, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

“Brett Baty has been removed from tonight's game in the second inning due to apparent injury,” DiComo said. “He appeared to tweak something on his side during a first-inning at-bat. If Baty misses any additional time, that's a big blow. He had been one of the Mets' more consistent hitters.”

The infielder's status was up in the air after Mendoza took him out of the game. Later on, the Mets offered DiComo and fans an update on his condition.

“Officially, the Mets are calling it ‘right side soreness' for Baty,” DiComo said.

New York is fighting for its playoff life with a couple of games left in the regular season. However, losing Baty for any stretch of time would cripple a Mets offense that needs everything it can get. The team needs to win its series this weekend and hope the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks to falter late.

All eyes are on New York as the season comes to a close. Even if the Mets make the postseason, Baty's potential absence is something to watch.