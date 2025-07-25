The New York Mets (59-44) are already making moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline, adding two-time All-Star reliever Gregory Soto in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday afternoon. They address their lack of left-handed pitching and better equip themselves for a potentially arduous National League gauntlet this postseason. However, is it possible that president of baseball operations David Stearns will try to multi-task in the next several days?

Dating back to his time leading the Milwaukee Brewers' front office, the executive has proven himself to be proficient at quickly building a competitive ballclub while also making sensible business moves that benefit the organization in the long run. Stearns may have a chance to do the same in 2025.

“Teams have been asking the Mets about Starling Marte,” the New York Post's Mike Puma reported on X. The two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner is in the final season of a four-year, $78 million contract. He will also turn 37 years old in October, inching closer toward Father Time's clutches.

Stearns may deem it prudent to ship out Marte in exchange for a prospect who has his whole career ahead of him. It is important to consider context, though.

Mets have to think about the here and now

The franchises' number one priority needs to be maximizing its present title chances. New York just recaptured the divisional lead in the National League East and has already invested hundreds of millions into assembling a world-class roster. These are characteristics one often finds in a deadline buyer. Unless the Mets can work out a swap that nets them someone who can contribute right away, it seems impractical to trade Marte.

Besides, the teams most likely to inquire about the veteran outfielder are probably in playoff contention themselves and can therefore be considered the competition. New York also risks losing a valuable clubhouse presence and capable hitter.

Starling Marte is batting .275 with four home runs, 20 RBIs, a .356 on-base percentage, .395 slugging percentage and .751 OPS in 59 games. Most squads will admittedly not want to shell out a significant amount of money to an aging player who no longer carries an everyday role. But it is hard to put a price on intangibles. The Dominican Republic native brings a leadership presence and a wealth of baseball knowledge to the clubhouse.

The Mets experienced firsthand the impact that such an individual could have on their performance, when infielder Jose Iglesias started the OMG movement. Good baseball and good vibes frequently go hand in hand.

David Stearns has much to mull over before deadline day arrives.