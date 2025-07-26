The New York Mets continued their aggressive push toward October by acquiring two-time All-Star reliever Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. In return, Baltimore received two right-handed pitching prospects, 20-year-old Wellington Aracena, ranked No. 19 in the Mets' system, and 26-year-old Cameron Foster.

While the move is a strategic one for the Mets’ postseason push, Soto also received a powerful personal endorsement from the New York Yankees outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm, who has more at-bats against Soto than any other Yankee, was quick to praise the Mets' newest arm.

“I like [Soto] as a pitcher a lot,” Chisholm said Friday at Yankee Stadium. “For me, he’s one of the best pitchers.”

Even after going hitless in 10 at-bats with six strikeouts against Soto, Jazz Chisholm Jr. offered a clear scouting report.

“Sinker, slider, cutter, sweeper, all of those,” Chisholm noted. “He throws everything. For me, I feel like when he faces me, he doesn’t really miss down the middle.”

Chisholm even joked, “Yeah, [I’ve faced him the most], and probably the least amount of hits,” before learning his actual stat line, 0-for-10.

Soto, 30, arrives with a 3.96 ERA across 36.1 innings this season, recording 44 strikeouts and 18 walks. Although control issues have been evident, highlighted by a three-walk outing against the Guardians, his 27.5% strikeout rate remains an essential weapon, especially when facing left-handed batters. This season, he has held lefties to a .138 batting average and a .547 OPS.

His impact is expected to be immediate and situationally vital. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza now has another experienced left-hander in the bullpen alongside Brooks Raley, offering flexibility in high-leverage matchups against elite lefty sluggers like Bryce Harper, Kyle Tucker, and Shohei Ohtani. Soto’s ability to limit damage makes him a critical addition as New York seeks postseason success despite a rotation that has failed to consistently meet expectations.

Soto brings postseason experience and a history of late-inning reliability. After struggling early in his MLB career, he broke out in 2021 with the Detroit Tigers, racking up 48 saves and earning back-to-back All-Star selections. His tenure with the Phillies and Orioles was more uneven, but his swing-and-miss arsenal remains intact.

The Mets’ bullpen, once dominant, has faltered since the end of May, dropping to 23rd in ERA (4.52). With Edwin Díaz anchoring the closer role (21 saves, sub-2.00 ERA), Soto strengthens a unit in desperate need of reliable depth.

As reports indicate more relievers could be on the way, the president of baseball operations, David Stearns, remains focused on assembling a championship-caliber bullpen ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.