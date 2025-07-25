The Miami Marlins are rumored to be in the market to trade starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara before the deadline on July 31. There is speculation that numerous teams have reached out to them about making a potential trade. One of them is the New York Mets; however, there is a catch with the buzz surrounding New York.

Reports indicate that the Mets have reached out to the Marlins regarding Sandy Alcantara, according to Mets' team reporter Mike Puma. But it sounds like the asking price for the 29-year-old pitcher is a bit higher than what New York was hoping for.

“The Mets are among the teams that have checked in on Sandy Alcantara. The asking price is steep. The Mets haven't ruled out adding a starting pitcher, but view it as a tough add given the market.”

New York isn't the only team rumored to be interested in the Marlins' starting pitcher. There is speculation that the San Diego Padres are one of the many teams possibly interested in Sandy Alcantara. With the trade deadline just days away, Miami may benefit from a bidding war that could fetch the club an ideal trade package to continue rebuilding.

As for the Mets, adding an improvement to the starting rotation would be a great find. New York is in first place in the NL East and is primed for a run in the playoffs if things remain the course. Although Alcantara has struggled quite a bit this season, he's still viewed as a talented starting pitcher who could serve as a solid starter for a playoff contender this year.

Through 104.0 innings pitched so far this year, the veteran pitcher owns a 6.66 ERA and 1.433 WHIP while recording 77 strikeouts. He had arguably the best performance of the season on July 23 in the Marlins' 3-2 win over the Padres. Alcantara ended that contest with zero earned runs and four strikeouts while allowing just four hits through 7.0 innings pitched.