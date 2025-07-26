The New York Mets have surged to the top of the National League East this season, and one of the most crucial drivers of that success has been outfielder Brandon Nimmo. After a frustrating 2024 season plagued by injuries and inconsistency, Nimmo is bouncing back—mentally and physically. His comments after Friday’s 9-1 win over the San Francisco Giants revealed the mindset shift fueling both his personal resurgence and the Mets playoff push.

Nimmo’s struggles in 2024 were clear, as he hit just .224 while battling plantar fasciitis. Missing the Midsummer Classic for a second consecutive season in 2025 could have been another setback—but instead, it’s become a source of motivation. Through Saturday, he’s batting .265 with 19 home runs, 59 RBI, and an .800 OPS, helping lead the club back to the top of the NL East.

Since June 1st, Nimmo has slashed .303/.372/.526 with 7 home runs, 24 RBI, and a 2.0 fWAR—numbers that reflect a steady presence in the heart of the lineup. His recent stretch of production has helped anchor the offense and played a key role in the Mets’ surge toward the top of the National League East.

In a clip posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) by SNYtv, the surging left fielder discussed how his approach has evolved in 2025 and what has helped him stay consistent throughout the season.

“Last year after the All-Star break when I didn't make the All-Star Game, I felt like I wasn't good enough, I need to do more. That got me in trouble. This year I've been like I'm going to trust the process.”

"Last year after the All-Star break when I didn't make the All-Star Game, I felt like I wasn't good enough, I need to do more. That got me in trouble. This year I've been like I'm going to trust the process"

These honest reflections from Nimmo form the emotional heart of the Mets season narrative. His emphasis on a trust the process mindset shows a new level of self-awareness—one that’s helping the left fielder find consistency. It’s also setting the tone for a locker room that now believes it can capture the organization’s first division title since 2015.

Nimmo’s turnaround in 2025 hasn’t gone unnoticed. After slashing just .224/.327/.399 last season, he’s found new life by avoiding overcorrection and committing to daily fundamentals. His standout April 28th performance—a grand slam, two home runs, and nine RBI—tied a franchise record and foreshadowed the breakout stretch that followed.

As trade deadline week arrives, the club is gaining momentum. The recent addition of Gregory Soto bolsters a bullpen that needed reinforcements, but it’s players like Nimmo who are stabilizing the foundation. In his last 15 games alone, Nimmo is batting .333 with 18 hits, 2 home runs, and 11 RBI.

With the Philadelphia Phillies just half a game back in the standings, every at-bat matters. And for New York, having a veteran like the 32-year-old Nimmo locked in mentally and physically could make all the difference.

His resurgence is more than just numbers—it’s leadership, confidence, and emotional maturity. As Nimmo continues to deliver on the field and in the clubhouse, his bounce-back season is becoming one of the defining stories of the Mets playoff push.