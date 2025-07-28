The New York Mets are having a fine stretch in the second half of the 2025 MLB season. After stumbling right out of the break with back-to-back losses, New York has put together a seven-game win streak, as they had just swept the San Francisco Giants in a series in the Bay Area.

As hot as the Mets are, that doesn't mean they will have to keep quiet at the trade deadline. Starting pitching isn't exactly an urgent area in need of improvement for New York, but as mentioned by Buster Olney of ESPN, an ace could be one the team is after as well.

“The market has been very thin in teams offloading, but according to sources, the Mets continue to look around to see whether there's a match for a starting pitcher capable of taking the ball for a Game 1, Game 2 or Game 3 of a postseason series,” wrote Olney.

The Mets currently don't have Paul Blackburn, who landed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement, but he's expected to be back before July ends or in the early portion of August. Apart from Blackburn, Tylor Megill is another pitcher on the shelf, but he can be expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list due to an elbow issue in August.

Added Olney: “Merrill Kelly of the Diamondbacks could be that guy, or maybe it's Seth Lugo of the Royals, or the Padres' Dylan Cease. Perhaps it's one of the two big-time starters who will be under team control beyond this season, the Marlins' Sandy Alcantara or the Twins' Joe Ryan.”

The Mets don't have to think about Lugo anymore, as the Kansas City Royals extended him on Sunday. Still, the other names mentioned by Olney are attractive ones for New York, or any other team looking to add glimmer to their rotation.

Despite their hot form, the Mets are only just 1.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies atop the National League East standings, which adds reason for New York to find that ace who can make them a bigger threat not just to the rest of the division but to the rest of the big leagues.