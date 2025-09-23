The New York Mets are closing out their 2025 campaign, and hoping to pick up a few wins. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is explaining the team's mindset at this late stage of the campaign. New York is about to start a series with the Chicago Cubs.

“For me and for all of us here, it's win today,” Mendoza said on Foul Territory.

Carlos Mendoza, with less than a week to play in the regular season: "For me and for all of us here, it's WIN TODAY." pic.twitter.com/Ut3dzsinnm — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mendoza said his team has looked lackluster to him recently.

“At the end of the day….control the things that you can control. We didn't play well against the Nationals. We didn't play well against Miami a couple of weeks ago,” Mendoza added.

Mendoza isn't lying. The club has lost six of their last 10 games, and fallen dangerously close to being out of the postseason discussion. The Mets are 80-76 on the year, and second in the National League East.

Mets need to find some wins at the end of the season

New York was once leading the NL East standings. The Mets are currently 12 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, as September is about to come to a close.

Article Continues Below

“We just got to win,” Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said, per ESPN. “It's simple. Winning solves everything at this point. We just got to do it. That's it. We got to solve our issues between the lines. That's the simple fact.”

New York had a better than 90 percent chance of making the playoffs in June, according to ESPN. Those chances have cratered all the way down to barely above 50 percent, heading into the Cubs series.

“I can't put my finger quite on it other than we just haven't been able to put it together as a team for an extended period of time,” Brandon Nimmo said.

It wasn't supposed to be like this for the Mets. New York spent a truckload of money this past offseason to strengthen the team. The key addition was slugger Juan Soto, who agreed to join the team as a free-agent. Soto played last year for the New York Yankees, and helped lead that team to a World Series.

Mets players and personnel aren't giving up hope on their postseason dreams.

“You just got to go,” Mendoza said.

The Mets and Cubs start their three-game series on Tuesday night. Following that series, New York closes the regular season on the road at Miami for three more contests.