The New York Mets are rolling, and now they’ve ended a six-year drought thanks to David Peterson. The left-hander delivered a masterclass Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals, throwing the first complete-game shutout by a Mets lefty since 2019.

Peterson’s historic outing powered New York to a 5-0 win over the Nationals, their fifth straight victory, improving to 44-24 and extending their lead in the NL East standings. He scattered six hits over nine innings, struck out six, and walked none—lowering his ERA to 2.49 in the process.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo captured the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a caption that perfectly summed up Peterson’s top-shelf performance and the moment for the surging Mets.

“FINAL: Mets 5, Nationals 0

WP: David Peterson

LP: Jake Irvin

Peterson fired the first shutout by a Mets left-hander in six years.

Record: 44-24

Streak: W5

Pace: 105-57

Next: Thursday vs. WAS, 1:10 p.m.”

He later posted the final out, where Peterson completed his 8-pitch ninth inning to a roaring Citi Field crowd of 40,681. That ovation fueled Peterson, who acknowledged the fans after the game and received a celebratory ice bath from his teammates.

“Here's the final out for David Peterson, who became the 63rd pitcher in Mets history to throw a shutout with no walks”

This wasn’t just a strong outing—it was arguably the finest performance of the southpaw’s career. Peterson’s shutout was fueled by pinpoint command and a steady dose of heavy sinkers, particularly when he faced adversity in the seventh inning. After surrendering back-to-back singles, he calmly struck out two batters and induced a groundout to escape the jam without damage.

His performance also marks the deepest a Mets starter has gone into a game all year, now doing it twice. He leads the team in innings pitched (79.2) and ranks fifth in the National League in ERA, trailing only Kodai Senga, Paul Skenes, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Robbie Ray—elite company.

Offensively, the Mets were boosted by Brandon Nimmo’s two home runs and Juan Soto’s fifth homer in 11 games, giving Peterson ample run support.

For a team long reliant on flashy signings, Mets pitching stats like these show how homegrown development still can equal wins. And in a division race heating up with the Philadelphia Phillies, Peterson’s gem could prove a defining moment in the teams’ 2025 season.