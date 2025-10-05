Fresh off one of the worst collapses in recent history, the New York Mets are trying to figure out how they will get back to the postseason. For the majority of this past season, the Mets were in position for a playoff spot. In fact, at one point, they were the best team in baseball. However, it appears that the same brain trust from this past season will be in place. That includes Andy Green, the former San Diego Padres manager. The current New York front office executive has turned down multiple managerial opportunities to stay in Queens, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman via X, formerly Twitter.

“Mets executive Andy Green, the former Padres manager, has turned down multiple managerial opportunities to stay with the Mets in a front office role,” posted Heyman on Sunday morning.

Green is currently the Mets' Senior Vice President for Player Development. It's a key role in New York's front office under the president of baseball operations, David Stearns. While Stearns, Green, and the rest of the team's front office look to get the Mets back to the playoffs, it's natural to wonder just how much money owner Steve Cohen is willing to spend. After all, the team's payroll in 2025 was over $340 million, once again ranking it among MLB's top five spenders. Yet, this veteran-laden roster squandered what was seen as an almost guaranteed postseason spot. Can Stearns, Green, and the rest of New York's brass make the right moves to get the Mets back to October?

Mets look to return to postseason in 2026 after late-season collapse

Based on the depth of this year's group of NL contenders, it's clear that the Mets still have work to do. Multiple trade deadline acquisitions made by Stearns, Green, and the front office are set to hit the free agent market. That includes relievers Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers, along with center fielder Cedric Mullins. Not to mention long-time closer Edwin Diaz, who could activate an opt-out.

That group doesn't include long-time first baseman Pete Alonso, who has already activated an opt-out of his own. Alonso was one of the team's lineup anchors and has played that role since his rookie year in 2019. While it wouldn't be surprising if the first baseman stays in Queens, it's also possible that he finally leaves Citi Field. Nevertheless, Stearns, Green, and the rest of the front office have their work cut out for them.