The New York Mets had one of the more disappointing seasons this year in the MLB, and it's all because of how they finished. In July, they had over a 96% chance of making the playoffs, and at that time, they were tied for the most wins in the league with 62. From there, they only won 83 games in total, losing their lead in the NL East and also missing the playoffs.

What made things hurt even more was that the Mets spent a lot of money over the offseason on the roster, as they had the second-most expensive payroll in the league. Unfortunately, they didn't have anything to show for it in the end.

It's no surprise, but people are calling out the Mets for the poor ending to the season, and they're specifically calling out manager Carlos Mendoza. On MLB Now, Rob Parker shared his thoughts on Mendoza and what should be next for the manager.

“If you can't get fired off this epic collapse with all the money that was spent on this team, when can you get fired?” Parker said.

Article Continues Below

"It's about putting together a roster that fits. It's not always just 'let's just get the highest paid guys…'"@robparkerMLBbro and BK discuss the Mets' collapse. pic.twitter.com/oTiPszA0h9 — MLB Now (@MLBNow) October 2, 2025

“It's about putting together a roster that fits. It's not always just ‘let's just get the highest paid guys…' My thing is, the manager has to take some blame,” Parker continued. “All he needed to do was go to Miami and win a game or two. Just get into the playoffs, I'm not saying they had to get to the World Series, they had to get to the NLCS. No, the Mets should have made the playoffs. There's no reason why this team didn't make the playoffs.”

It wouldn't be a surprise if there were some major changes coming over the offseason with the coaching staff, and Mendoza may be one of the few whose job is on the line.