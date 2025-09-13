The pressure is mounting as the New York Mets continue to struggle. After a four-game sweep by the Philadelphia Phillies, New York has lost six straight games and seven of the last eight. The slump comes at a terrible time as the Mets are battling for a Wild Card berth. And on Friday, frustration boiled over for Jeff McNeil.

The former batting champ lost his cool when he struck out looking on a borderline pitch in the fourth inning of the series opener against the Texas Rangers. McNeil flipped his bat, ripped his helmet off and shouted at the home plate umpire after the called strike. The histrionics earned him an ejection, per B/R Walk-Off.

Jeff McNeil was EJECTED after arguing this called third strike 👀 (via @SNYtv)pic.twitter.com/K5AZAxmTUM — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jacob deGrom got the start for Texas in his return to Citi Field. The two-time Cy Young winner spent the first nine years of his career with the Mets. He hadn’t pitched in Queens since his last season with New York in 2022.

Mets' struggles continue in Rangers series opener

DeGrom rebounded from injury to put together an excellent campaign for the Rangers in 2025. On Friday, he delivered another quality start but lacked his usual strikeout prowess. McNeil was one of just two batters deGrom struck out. And the Mets’ utility man was adamant that the 98 mph four-seamer that got him looking was low.

Like the rest of New York’s offense, McNeil is slumping. The eighth-year veteran is just 2-15 with no extra-base hits and seven strikeouts in his last five games.

The Mets appeared to get going in the series finale against Philadelphia. New York got off to a good start with four first-inning runs. But the Phillies responded with a pitching masterpiece. Starter Jesus Luzardo and closer Jhoan Duran combined for eight perfect innings after the opening frame.

Philadelphia won 6-4 and the Mets’ losing streak grew to six straight games. While New York is no longer a threat to win the division, the team is still in the playoff hunt. The Mets hold a 1.5-game lead for the third Wild Card berth.

However, New York’s slump continued against the Rangers Friday. Despite an early three-run lead, Texas battled back with eight runs. Meanwhile, deGrom held the Mets in check after the third-inning outburst. He allowed three runs on four hits in seven strong innings.