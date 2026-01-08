The Pittsburgh Pirates continued shaping their bullpen picture Thursday, adding experience through a minor league contract while maintaining roster flexibility. Pittsburgh addressed bullpen depth by adding a veteran arm with recent major league success.
The Pirates reached an agreement with right-handed reliever Chris Devenski on a minor league deal that includes an invitation to spring training. The move adds competition to the relief mix while limiting long-term risk, a familiar approach in recent Pirates roster decisions. Devenski joins the organization after spending the 2025 season with the New York Mets.
Bolstering bullpen depth has been a priority as the Pirates look to support a young pitching staff. Devenski brings experience and a track record of effectiveness when healthy. In limited major league action last season, he delivered solid results, showing the command and swing-and-miss ability that once made him a dependable bullpen option.
The agreement was first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, who shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, confirming Devenski’s agreement with the Pirates.
“Free-agent RH reliever Chris Devenski in agreement with Pirates on minor-league contract, source tells @TheAthletic.”
The fit between Devenski and the Pirates centers on low risk with potential upside. At 35, he is no longer viewed as a long-term solution, but his recent performance suggests he can still provide meaningful innings. If he earns a roster spot, Pittsburgh gains a reliable middle-relief option without a guaranteed financial commitment.
Moves like this reflect a broader organizational strategy. The Pirates have consistently used minor league contracts to evaluate veterans while preserving flexibility on the 40-man roster. Devenski is expected to compete in camp, with Triple-A a likely starting point if he does not break camp with the major league club.
For the Pirates, the signing represents a practical depth addition rather than a headline move. As spring training approaches, Devenski’s presence gives the bullpen another experienced option and reinforces the club’s willingness to uncover value wherever it appears.