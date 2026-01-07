Where will Cody Bellinger sign? It has been one of the most popular questions of the MLB offseason. Bellinger has been linked to multiple teams as rumors continue to swirl about where he will ultimately end up. Talkin' Jake from the Talkin' Baseball podcast recently predicted that Bellinger will land with the New York Mets in MLB free agency.

“The Bellinger stuff's getting hot, he's getting multiple offers,” Talkin' Jake said. “I think he has to sign before (Kyle) Tucker for the Tucker team to happen… I'll go Belli (Bellinger) Mets. It's gone a little quiet over there.”

Bellinger has also been connected to the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency rumors. The Mets do make sense as a landing destination for Bellinger, however, as they need outfield help after trading Brandon Nimmo earlier in the offseason.

It has been a quiet offseason for the Yankees, though. One has to imagine they would like to reunite with Bellinger following his strong '25 campaign. Bellinger's final suitors could end up coming down to the Yankees and Mets– although counting the Dodgers out is always quite risky.

Talkin' Jake's take about Bellinger needing to sign before Tucker stands out. Much of the MLB world seemingly expects Tucker to sign first, as that would set the market for outfielders in free agency since Tucker will make more money than Bellinger. It would be surprising to see Bellinger sign first, but anything is possible if the right contract offer surfaces.