Hamilton actor Christopher Jackson is making headlines for messing up the lyrics in the National Anthem ahead of the New York Mets opening day.

The Mets are facing off against the Pittsburgh Pirates today, March 26, and before either team reached the diamond, Jackson began the game with the “Star Spangled Banner.” To many fans' dismay, the actor who plays George Washington in the Tony-award-winning Broadway play fumbled the lyrics.

Jackson started off strong, but towards the middle of the song, when he was supposed to sing, “O'er the ramparts we watched,” he instead paused and sang the “What so proudly we hailed” which is found earlier in the song.

That was the only time that Jackson messed up during the National Anthem and was able to get back into the groove for the “were so gallantly streaming” line.

“Boy was out there singing like how LeBron rap,” one fan responded.

Another fan didn't notice the fumbled lyrics, writing, “What time did he mess up?”

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A fan shared that they should give Jackson some grace, “Yikes Even Broadway stars have off days! Hope the Mets fans were forgiving.”

“He literally played George Washington on Broadway, yet he couldn't take five minutes to actually memorize the National Anthem. Isn't this the absolute perfect metaphor for how completely out of touch the entertainment elite is today?” another fan wrote.

😬 "Hamilton" star messes up the National Anthem at the Mets' Opening Day game. Credit: X / Mets pic.twitter.com/k5o1taAh2F — TMZ (@TMZ) March 26, 2026

Jackson is the originator of the George Washington role in the Broadway musical and played the first U.S. President from 2013 to 2016. During his time on stage, he earned a Tony nomination for his performance in 2016. Jackson also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for Hamilton.