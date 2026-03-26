The New York Mets are preparing for opening day. They will be facing Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who did not have much to say about facing the Mets.

As the Mets prepare to face Skenes, they have released their opening day starting lineup.

The Mets have Bo Bichette hitting third and playing third base, while Jorge Polanco is hitting fourth and playing first base. This is a historical event with this lineup, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.

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“Mets starting Bo Bichette (0 MLB games at 3B) & Jorge Polanco (1g at 1B) at 3B/1B 2nd team in last 100 years to start 2 non-rookie INFs on Opening Day w/1 or 0 prior MLB games at that position, joining: 1948 Dodgers: Jackie Robinson 2B, Billy Cox 3B,” Langs posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Bo Bichette came over from the Toronto Blue Jays, where he played 716 games at shortstop and was the DH for 31 more games in his career. He has never played a position at the major league level in the field outside of shortstop.

Meanwhile, Polanco has played all over the infield in his career between the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners. He has played 501 games at short, with 430 at second base, and another 29 at third. He does have one game at first base, coming last season with the Seattle Mariners.

The Mets have lofty goals for this season, hoping to make a run deep into October. They did just that in 2024, being eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. They looked to be on pace to return in 2025, but an epic late-season collapse caused them to miss the playoffs.