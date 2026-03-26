The New York Mets began their 2026 MLB season with a bang on Opening Day.

Despite facing one of the best pitchers in all of baseball, Paul Skenes, New York's offense has been teeing off. The Mets chased Skenes after recording just two outs. Early on, the Mets' stars were doing the damage, putting up a 5-spot in the first inning. But as the game wore on, even rookie Carson Benge got into the act.

Leading 9-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Benge recorded his first career base hit, a home run.

Benge took Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Justin Lawrence deep for a solo shot. New York wasn't done, though. The very next batter, Francisco Alvarez, also went yard for back-to-back home runs on Opening Day.

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Benge is a 2024 first-round pick of the Mets, and has been a highly touted prospect. Earlier this week, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that the rookie would be starting Opening Day in right field.

During his first full season with the organization in 2025, Benge hit .281 with 15 home runs, 22 stolen bases, and an .857 OPS in 116 games across the minors.

New York's starting lineup is stacked, but the organization clearly felt as though he earned a spot on the roster. After Brandon Nimmo was traded during the offseason, there was a perfect landing spot for the talented 23-year-old out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

With only a handful of defensive outs to get, leading by six runs, Benge is 1-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored, and a walk.